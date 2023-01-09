Who Is A2 in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A? Answered

Aside from 2B and 9S, there are a few other key characters that will get introduced over the course of the story in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A. They might not seem important just yet, but they do add a lot of value to the narrative. If you’re wondering who exactly A2 is in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A, here’s what you need to know.

A2’s Identity in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A Explained

A2 is an Attacker class YoRHa android in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A. She’s a slightly older model than 2B, and was deployed to Earth to fight off the machine lifeforms just like 2B was.

However, during her mission on Earth, her entire squad got wiped out, leaving her as the only survivor. The command at the bunker also refused to provide them with any assistance, which caused A2 to feel disillusioned with command and humans in general.

Ever since her mission failure, she’s been wandering around Earth killing machine lifeforms and attacking YoRHa androids alike. There is a lot more to uncover in her character arc as the story progresses, but for now, this is all you need to know about A2’s backstory and why she’s motivated to do what she does.

That’s all you need to know about who A2 is in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show, including whether 2B likes 9S, and what exactly an android is.

Related Posts