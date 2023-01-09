Does 2B Like 9S in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A? Answered

Image Source: Square Enix

The relationship between 2B and 9S in the Nier Automata anime adaptation is a complicated one. Right from the start, it’s clear that the two have a much more complex dynamic than just androids who work together. If you’re wondering whether 2B likes 9S in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for the plot, so don’t read on if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Does 2B Have Romantic Feelings for 9S in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A?

As far as romantic feelings go, it’s not actually clear whether 2B sees 9S as a romantic partner in Nier Automata. However, she does see him as a close friend or someone who means a lot to her at the very least.

As the story progresses, we quickly learn that 2B has actually known 9S for a very long time, while he doesn’t have any long-lasting memories of her. This is because 9S has gotten close to the truth behind YoRHa and the machine lifeforms multiple times, and 2B has been forced to execute him each time this happened.

2B’s strong feelings for 9S stem largely from guilt over having to kill him again and again, while also keeping their long history a secret from him. This is why she attempts to put on a cold and distant demeanor when we see them interact in the anime premiere; she’s simply trying not to get attached to him all over again, especially if she’s just going to end up having to murder him yet again.

That’s all you need to know about whether 2B likes 9S in Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show, including a quick breakdown of what an android is in this universe.

Related Posts