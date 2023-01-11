Image Source: HoYoverse

One of the biggest strengths of Genshin Impact is its vast lore and storyline. With more than 59 characters in the game, there’s still much to know about the land of Teyvat. So, if you want to dive deep into the universe, you can always read the official manga series. This article will tell you where and how to read the official Genshin Impact manga series.

How to Read the official Genshin Impact manga?

You can read the manga on Genshin Impact’s official website. To access it, follow the following instructions:

Go to the official Genshin Impact website. Hover your mouse over “Explore” (Which can be found in the website’s header) Click “Manga.” Click “Start” if you’re new, or select the chapter you want to read. Enjoy.

Please note that this is a manga, so you should read it from right to left.

All Genshin Impact Manga Chapters

Image Source: HoYoverse

Chapter Title Prologue Song of the Wind Chapter 1 Bad Wine Chapter 2 Flame Born Chapter 3 Lost and Found Chapter 4 Surprise Finding Chapter 5 Dangerous Grounds Chapter 6 Wind and Fyre Chapter 7 Dusty Chest Chapter 8 Final Clue Chapter 9 Ludi Harpastum Chapter 10 Fools Trick Chapter 11 Serpent’s Dance Chapter 12 Unshrouded Resolution Chapter 13 Dual Recurrence

Why Should You Read the Genshin Impact manga?

If you’re a fan of the game and want to know more about the storylines, you should consider reading the manga because everything in the official manga series is canon. That means that everything you read is relevant to the game.

However, it is worth noting that the manga isn’t finished yet, so there might be some things in there that are still not available in-game. It’s also possible that the manga contains easter eggs, so be sure to keep an eye out for them as you’re reading.

