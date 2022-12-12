Of course you play Genshin Impact for its beautiful cel-shaded world and engaging gameplay, but who can say they don’t adore its vibrant cast of eccentric characters? From cutesy Klee to bad boys like Razor, the ever-expanding roster help breathe personality into the world of Tevyat, and we just can’t get enough of spending time with them.

But if you had to spend all of your time with only one, who would you choose? Or rather, who would we choose for you based on 10 questions that scientifically narrow-down a list of names nearly three times that number? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out. Yes, we haven’t quite gotten around to including everyone in the Genshin universe just yet, but maybe some day? For now, you’ll be picking from some of the original characters, so let’s hope the nostalgia of when you first started playing keeps the fire of your new relationship burning.

So, let’s see who your perfect Genshin Impact waifu or husbando is, shall we?

Which Genshin Impact Character Makes Your Perfect Waifu or Husbando? Take This Quiz Are you looking for a Waifu or a Husbando? Waifu Husbando Do you like em' hot and spicy or cool and mysterious? Hot! Gimmie that fiia. Cool! Melt my heart, please. What's better: down to earth or gone with the wind? Down to earth. Being grounded is a good thing. Gone with the wind. I like a free spirit. On a first date is it more important to make a splash or feel a spark? Make a splash! First impressions are important. Feel a spark. Good chemistry is vital. Which of the following traits is most important for your waifu or husbando to possess? Leadership. Intellect. Selflessness. Courage. Charm and vivaciousness. Which one of the following hobbies/interests would be most important for them to have? Music and the arts. A love of cuisine and cooking. Reading. Science and academia. Career/work oriented. Fashion. Travel. Engineering. Be honest, does it matter if they're wealthy? Yes. No. Melee, ranged, or magic? Which should your perfect waifu/husbando ideally weild? Melee. Ranged. Magic. Should your Waifu/Husbando be reserved in nature, extremely outgoing, or do you not really mind? Reserved. Outgoing. I don't mind. Do you like the wild, bad boy/girl type or should they be openly kind a gentle? I like em' kinda mean. I like a gentle, kind soul. Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content, why not check out our other Genshin Impact quiz

