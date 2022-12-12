Which Genshin Impact Character Makes Your Perfect Waifu or Husbando? Take This Quiz
Discover your Genshin soulmate.
Of course you play Genshin Impact for its beautiful cel-shaded world and engaging gameplay, but who can say they don’t adore its vibrant cast of eccentric characters? From cutesy Klee to bad boys like Razor, the ever-expanding roster help breathe personality into the world of Tevyat, and we just can’t get enough of spending time with them.
But if you had to spend all of your time with only one, who would you choose? Or rather, who would we choose for you based on 10 questions that scientifically narrow-down a list of names nearly three times that number? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out. Yes, we haven’t quite gotten around to including everyone in the Genshin universe just yet, but maybe some day? For now, you’ll be picking from some of the original characters, so let’s hope the nostalgia of when you first started playing keeps the fire of your new relationship burning.
So, let’s see who your perfect Genshin Impact waifu or husbando is, shall we?
