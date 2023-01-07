What Is Senpai’s Name in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro? Answered

Image Source: OLM

Senpai, senpaaaaaaai! Once Nagatoro has you in her sights, escape is impossible. You’d best just grit your teeth and pray for the best. This is especially true for her unfortunate senior, who goes by the name of… hang on, what is Senpai’s name in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro, anyway?! Let’s do a little bit of detective work to unravel this mystery…

Does Senpai Have a Name in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

You’d be excused for not knowing what Senpai’s name is, as he mostly goes unnamed throughout Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro. Indeed, their introduction to one another is abruptly concluded when Nagatoro tells him, “Oh, I don’t care about your name, Senpai; Senpai is just fine as just Senpai.”

Senpai’s real name is Naoto Hachiouji. Various hints have been left along the way, with initially only his surname being revealed. Of course, he also goes by various nicknames, including Paisen and Nao-kun.

It wasn’t until the spinoff game, Escape from the Room with my Kohai, that Senpai’s full name was revealed in the end credits. This name was further confirmed in subsequent manga chapters.

It is a popular consensus that Senpai is intended as a self-insert for the reader, and as such, him only being referred to as Senpai allows for a level of immersion. Beyond that, being on a first-name basis is a big deal for Japanese high schoolers. So, to echo Nagatoro herself, Senpai is just fine as just Senpai!

But now that you know Senpai’s name in Don’t Toy with Me Miss Nagatoro, you’re on a first-name basis. For more info on your pesky kohai, check out these guides about what to expect in season 2, or our list of the best anime coming in January 2023 you won’t want to miss!

