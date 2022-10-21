Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Bullies Its Way Toward Season 2 in Early 2023

The bullying in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro returns pretty soon.

Those waiting on news of the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro anime’s second season are in luck as there’s finally a pretty specific release window. The second season (fittingly called 2nd Attack) of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro will premiere in January 2023. If you’ve been missing Nagatoro’s bullying antics you don’t have long to wait until they return.

While we did know the release date already, one of the other big bits of fun from this announcement is that new cast members will be joining with the new season as well as new key art to celebrate being this much closer to the premiere.

The cast joining for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 2 are:

Yoshino Nanjo (Maaya Awatsuki in A Certain Scientific Railgun) as Nagatoro’s Older Sister

Sayumi Suzushiro (Kei Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War) as Hana Sunomiya

Kaori Maeda (Selka in Sword Art Online: Alicization) as Orihara

Said key art can be found in the Crunchyroll tweet below.

NEWS: Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack TV Anime Continues Bullying Senpai in New Visual



Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack TV Anime Continues Bullying Senpai in New Visual

This is how Crunchyroll summarizes the plot of the anime series:

A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!” One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is “Nagatoro!” She’s annoying yet adorable. It’s painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you’ll feel something awaken inside of you.

Featured Image Source: OLM.

