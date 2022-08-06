Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Gets Trailer & Release Date
This might be the most times “senpai” has ever been used in a trailer.
A new trailer has hit for the downright strangest will they/won’t they anime, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro. If you enjoyed the first season of Senpai getting harassed by the occasionally adorable but very sadistic Nagatoro, there will be more upcoming from Crunchyroll in the form of a second season. Fittingly, season two of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is actually called “2nd Attack”.
You won’t have to wait all that long to be able to watch this new season for yourself, either. Episodes will start airing (subbed only at first, presumably) in January 2023.
You can see the very heavily “Senpai!” filled trailer for yourself below. There’s quite a bit of hitting. There might be more hitting than you can find in a trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie.
If you’re unaware of the anime’s existence but wonder what an anime with a trailer like that could ever be about, according to Crunchyroll:
“A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!” One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is “Nagatoro!” She’s annoying yet adorable. It’s painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you’ll feel something awaken inside of you.
The Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro manga on which the anime is based is still going strong. If you don’t want to wait for January for more of this story, the 11th volume of the manga on which it is based releases this upcoming Aug. 16.
Featured Image Source: OLM.
