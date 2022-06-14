Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases Globally In August; English Voice Cast Also Revealed

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have just announced an official global theatrical release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The second movie in the Super series is coming to US and Canadian theaters in both dub and subtitled formats on Aug. 19, 2022.

You can check out the new trailers for the dub and subtitled versions, and an official synopsis of the film, down below.

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero! The film, with full commitment and deep involvement from Dragon Ball’s original creator Akira Toriyama, has the legendary manga creator behind the film’s original story, screenplay and character design. Additionally, the film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama and the Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Yūko Minaguchi (Videl), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine). The Dragon Ball phenomena began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games and merchandising. Now 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie. It should be noted that the film will also arrive in other theaters across the globe on slightly different dates. Alongside the news of the official release date, a list of returning and new voice actors for the English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was also revealed. You can check out the full list below:

Son Gohan – Kyle Hebert

Son Goku – Sean Schemmel

Son Goten – Robert McCollum

Piccolo – Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin – Sonny Strait

Trunks – Eric Vale

Videl – Kara Edwards

Pan – Jeannie Tirado

New English Voice Cast:

Dr. Hedo – Zach Aguilar

Gamma 1 – Aleks Le

Gamma 2 – Zeno Robinson

Magenta – Charles Martinet

Carmine – Jason Marnocha

For more information on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, be sure to check back to Twinfintie for updates.

Featured Image Source: TOEI Animation

