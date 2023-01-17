Top 34 Best Adult Games on Steam
The best adult games you can get on Steam!
Steam is chock full with many, many adult games that are either provacative in nature, or at least have strong themes in that direction. Not all of them are good, though. In this article we’ll go over the top best adult games you can play right now on Steam as of 2022. We’ve sifted through a lot of the shovelware and left you options that are worth your time.
If you’re interested in knowing the best adult games in general, instead, head on over here!
Do keep in mind that the list is not in order, so make sure to browse it all to the end to find some hot gems.
1. Subverse
Subverse by Studio FOV is most likely the best adult game available at the moment, hanss-down. It comes with high-quality animated sex scenes, but it goes far beyond that.
It has an interesting (albeit slightly absurd, but that’s on purpose. Think SpaceBalls) story, plenty of comedy, richly designed characters, and plenty of actual 100% legit gameplay.
It’s also pretty much a parody of Mass Effect, which I’d call added value. The gameplay includes shoot ’em up segments, turn-based strategy, and more.
Sounds too good to be true? The catch is that it’s still in early access, but it’s getting regular updates.
2. HuniePop
Starting off our list of sexy and adult Steam games, we have HuniePop – a dating sim puzzle game. This game has always stood out for some of its explicit moments, although it does come with some pretty challenging puzzles as well.
You play as a character who tries to woo the different women in their hometown by apparently challenging them to some gem elimination battles.
HuniePop also has some light RPG elements mixed in its visual novel-style presentation. Players can get to know the girls better, which lead to some funny moments and even sexy images.
As with most visual novel games, you will be making some choices that will reflect your relationship with the other characters. You can also give them gifts to raise their affection and even ask them on dates.
The Steam version is censored, but you can check out MangaGamer for the full unfiltered adult version.
3. HuniePop 2: Double Date
HuniePop 2: Double Date is the sequel of HuniePop. It includes a rather spiffy innovation in the form of the titular “Double Dates.”
Basically, you’ll have to date two ladies at a time, balancing their satisfaction in an evolved version of the puzzle gameplay of the first game.
On top of the new gameplay features, we get new girls and some returning ones, all designed in the same charming character design.
Just like the first game, the sex scenes aren’t exactly super-extensive, but this game makes it out with its accomplished gameplay.
4. Conan Exiles
Funcom’s Conan Exiles isn’t marketed explicitly as an adult game, but with full nudity available, it certainly fits within the category.
This is one of these games that are “adult” simply by virtue of their setting and mechanics.
The original Conan the Barbarian setting certainly offered plenty of sexiness, and in Conan Exiles, you can pretty literally collect waifus and husbands, make them your thralls, and dress them up in sexy clothes… or nothing at all. What’s not to love?
This, without even delving into the massive amount of adult-oriented mods available on the Steam Workshop.
5. HoneySelect2Libido DX
HoneySelect2Libido DX is the latest iteration of the Honey Select franchise by Illusion.
If you’re even remotely familiar with them, you know that its main selling point is the massive amount of customization available to the player to create their perfect waifus.
Like all of Illusion’s games, there is a degree of censorship, but there are ways around it.
This kind of game has a massive community behind it, sharing girls, creating mods, and much more. If you like creative games, this is a great option.
6. FreshWomen
FreshWomen is a typical visual novel and perhaps you could consider it even more typical due to the college setting.
That being said, what makes FreshWomen stand out is the really fantastic character design and models. Basically, the game looks really, really good.
Animations are also very nice, so there’s plenty to like here.
This is one of the many games born on Patreon, but it has since launched on Steam.
7. AI Shoujo
AI Shoujo is a very simple but unique concept within the adult game genre. Basically the game is a crafting and survival game where you’re stranded on an island.
On the bright side though, you’re stranded with a group of good looking AI character(s) to keep you busy. You can create your own perfect customizable waifu using a very detailed character creator and pass time away with her just having fun and living your life on a relaxing island.
8. SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal
Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is a HD remake and remaster of the game that started the now popular and long-running series of action games.
While most games focused at adults on Steam tend to be dominated by visual novels, Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal offers something a little different.
You’ll play as scantily clad student ninjas and go head to head in intense battles with both friends and foes to protect the people you care about it.
There are also side activities such as dressing room events and scenes for those that are interested in more mature and adult content.
9. Beach Bounce
Kick back and head on over to the sandy shores in Beach Bounce. As the name implies, you’ll be spending plenty of time down by the beach, meeting and wooing beautiful ladies all the way. This is an adult visual novel split into three parts, so expect to make plenty of choices as you move along.
Beach Bounce follows the story of a guy named Tomoyo who finds himself at his grandmother Umi’s beach resort, looking to unwind and spending a great summer.
However, things won’t exactly go the way planned, leading up to some pretty funny and tongue-in-cheek moments with some of the female staff in the resort. If you plan on playing the Steam version, do note that this is the censored version of the game.
Beach Bounce does have a sexy uncensored adult version that’s packed with more explicit scenes, which you can look into here.
10. Sakura Dungeon
Sakura Dungeon is another game that bucks the trend of games with mature themes being limited to visual novels. You can get a retro dungeon crawling experience and mix that in with NSFW adult themed content with Sakura Dungeon.
In Sakura Dungeon, you’ll trap monster girl spirits to capture and fight with; in other words there’s some Pokemon elements going on here if you’re a fan of that series.
You play in first person while dungeon crawling but there are also plenty of cutscenes and battles that flesh out the story of ancient spirit that has awakened and sets out to reclaim her dungeon along with an in-game sprite and CG gallery to unlock and peruse.
11. Mirror
If you’re a fan of puzzle games with a sexy twist, then Mirror should be right up your alley. This game basically has you facing against a slew of different girls in different gem elimination battles. Gameplay is simple yet challenging, requiring you to match up certain gems and clearing the game board.
Aside from its puzzle aspects, Mirror also has some light visual novel elements sprinkled in that reveal a bit more about each character’s backstory.
After clearing puzzles and making your way through the game, players can stumble across some pretty sexy CGIs in Mirror. Since there are a variety of girls you can challenge, you can unlock a pretty hefty amount of different images with gorgeous artwork.
Take note that you’ll be playing the censored version of Mirror on Steam, but you can enable some of the more mature adult content by following the instructions here.
12. Coming Out On Top
Unlike the other dating sims on this list, Coming Out On Top centers around male to male relationships. The story centers around a college student named Mark who has just “come out of the closet” and is finally taking the time to explore his sexuality.
With the help of his two friends, Penny and Ian, Mark decides to meet other guys and go on dates.
That said, this game is a visual novel and packed with plenty of options to choose from. Mark has a good handful of sexy guys to romance, leading up to some pretty steamy scenes if you pick all the right options.
Coming Out On Top is the censored version on Steam, so you won’t be getting all of the nudity and sexual content that comes in the original version.
If you want the real deal, you can purchase an uncensored adult copy here. It’s worth noting that the developer has also updated the game with more dating options, meaning there are plenty of new sexy scenarios and pictures to unlock.
13. Negligee: Love Stories
Out of all of the games on this list, Negligee: Love Stories is the very first Steam game that is “100 percent uncensored.” Following the sexy steam games debacle, Negligee has finally found its way on the PC client.
What kind of game is Negligee, you might ask? Like with most racy titles, this one is also a dating sim that presents a handful of different girls to date.
This time around, your character is suddenly thrust into the role of a manager in a lingerie shop called Negligee, where you’ll also be working with three (well-endowed) women.
As you can expect, prepare to do plenty of wooing if you’ve set your sights on one of the sexy girls you want to date, leading up to different routes and endings.
You can also expect plenty of titillating and sexy scenes, and if you want to take things even further, you can download the Mature Content DLC on Steam for free. With Negligee finally on the Steam store, who knows what other sexy games we’ll see in the near future?
14. Super Seducer 2: Advanced Seduction Tactics
You know what, forget Negligee: Love Stories. In fact, toss out all of the other sexy Steam games on this list because Super Seducer 2 is where all the sexy action is at. Why settle for gorgeously-drawn 2D images when you can have actual people to woo as instead?
You can’t get more “adult” than actually playing as one, after all. Become the master of seduction as dating experts Richard La Ruina and Charlotte Jones guide you in becoming the most eligible and attracting bachelor/bachelorette.
All jokes aside, it will place you in some hilarious real-life scenarios with some ridiculous options and outcomes. That said, it’s also packed with some handy lessons and social skills you can pick up on, assuming you do choose the right choices in the game.
If you’re looking for a good laugh or even just a way to build up some confidence, there’s no going wrong with picking up it up. Oh, and before you get any thoughts, there’s no uncensored version for this game.
15. Forest Fortress
Forest Fortress is another visual novel that’s peppered with fantasy and eroge. You play as a guy named Dale who wanders into a mysterious forest, hoping to find a cure to a disease plaguing your village.
Along the way, you meet some beautiful women who, like in most adult games, have a thing for you.
This game has a branching storyline that changes depending on your choices. You can choose to woo the different girls in the game, and best of all, they are fully-animated 2D characters.
Since it’s an adult game, you can expect nine fully-animated erotic scenes and three women to woo.
16. Treasure of a Blizzard
Another visual novel game (seeing a trend here?), Treasure of Blizzard tells an original story set in a whimsical fantasy world. Your avatar does have the choice to woo any of the women, with two beautiful girls and a neko character to choose from.
Treasure of a Blizzard has 10 different endings depending on your choices along with 24 CG sets of ecchi art. Moreover, there are nine H scenes for players to enjoy, because this is an adult game, after all.
The game shouldn’t take you too long to beat either, standing at around four to 10 hours. The game does boast some replay value, so you can enjoy the story and aim for the different routes.
17. Lucy Got Problems
This lighthearted ecchi game starts a succubus named Lucy who was sent on a mission in the elven forest, and along the way, ran into some serious problems. Find your way around the forest and use Lucy’s witty charms to blend in with the locals.
Lucy Got Problems is peppered with all sorts of titillating scenes, with different characters to meet and mingle with. The game does have a colorful set of CGs as well as plenty of choices and “interactions.”
The airheaded succubus will wind up in all sorts of hilarious and steamy situations in this three to five-hour adventure.
18. Shower With Your Dad Simulator
We’ve seen some pretty freaky simulators over the past years, but none of them cut close to Shower With Your Dad Simulator. So, you might be wondering, “Just what do you do in this game?” Well, simple: you just shower with your dad.
There are three dads in this game, and you have to match which son goes with which dad. You’re under time pressure, so make sure you get the right one. It’s a pretty simple game overall and is just pure clean fun, nothing else.
If you’re looking for a simple way to pass the time, you can go wrong with Shower With Your Dad Simulator. And, yes, this is an adult game. Pixelated wieners are still wieners, after all.
19. Catherine Classic
Catherine might be a little different to some of the other titles on our list of best adult games on Steam, but that doesn’t make it any less deserving of being on here.
The game puts players in the shoes of Vincent, as he must decide between marrying his long-time girlfriend Katherine, or move onto the sexy blonde he’s just met… Catherine.
You’ll be put in control of making Vincent’s decisions as you play through the game, alongside navigating some pretty grueling puzzle towers. These are made out of cube blocks that you must push and pull to navigate your way to the top of the tower.
Sounds simple in premise, but things can get really challenging.
Throw in stunningly animated visuals in 4K resolutions and Japanese voice over for the first time in the West, and Catherine is easily one of the best adult games on Steam right now.
It might not be quite as… revealing, as other titles, but it’s still a thought-provoking, damn good time!
20. Sakura Swim Club
I’ll give you three guesses what Sakura Swim Club is all about. If you guessed anime girls getting into skimpy swimsuits, then you guessed correct!
Sakura Swim Club tells the story of Kaede, who’s just transferred to a new school. Soon enough, he’s become bestest buds with two girls from the swim club, and as you can imagine, things go pretty well for Kaede!
While some may feel like Sakura Swim Club’s a little… lacking in the ‘adult’ department, there is an 18+ patch which can be downloaded (you’re welcome) and applied to enhance your experience.
Sakura Swim Club may only last a few hours long, but if you’re looking for an engrossing adult visual novel with some anime illustrations to accompany it, then look no further.
21. Deep Space Waifu
Deep Space Waifu puts you in control of King Bear (yeah, we’re not too sure either), on his quest to use some sort of inter-galactic tinder app on his phone to, and I quote, “save those poor girls from the alien clothing threat!”
This is essentially a shmup that’s all about the clothes off giant anime women floating around in space. The gameplay is enjoyable, the soundtrack is solid, and the visuals are of a high-quality.
Furthermore, there’s some additional DLC for Deep Space Waifu you can get on the cheap if the 13 women in the main game aren’t enough to keep you happy.
Deep Space Waifu might be a slightly different take on the adult genre on Steam, but it’s still a pretty fun game all the same… especially if you enjoy shooting clothes off enormous anime women.
22. Wolf Tails
Sometimes, normal anime girls just aren’t enough. Sometimes, you need two anime feral wolf-girls instead. If that sounds like you, Wolf Tails is the game you’re looking for.
Hoping to have found yourself a peaceful cabin in the woods, your character has left civilization and dreams of being alone. That is, until a wolf-girl appears at your day late one night in need of shelter.
Having recovered from her illness, she begins to make herself at home, rather than heading on her way as expected. To make matters worse (or better?), another wolf-girl shows up. While the first was quiet and timid, the other is loud and overbearing.
What happens from then on is entirely up to you, with Wolf Tails’ narrative being directed by the decisions you make along the way.
Further, thanks to Steam’s new adult content guidelines, there’s a free 18+ DLC patch to help enhance the experience further if you’re looking to dial the ‘sexiness’ up to 11.
23. Neko-Nin exHeart
Sometimes even two feral anime wolf-girls aren’t enough, and that’s where anime ninja cat-girls come to the rescue. Neko-Nin exHeart aims to bring you exactly that, telling the story of ninja cat-girls Tama and Yura who arrive out of seemingly nowhere to help Nin.
As you’d expect, over the course of Neko-Nin’s story, the ninja cat-girls get closer to their master, but alas, there’s only a couple of opportunities you’ll get to make decisions within the story.
Even then, these won’t affect the outcome of the story, but just provide a different CG cutscene depending on your choice.
While exHeart may feel a little lackluster on its own, its paid 18+ DLC helps dial up the sexiness with said ninja cat-girls once again, though, it’s disappointing that it wasn’t included in the main game or released for free.
Still, Neko-Nin exHeart has a great art style and solid voice acting to help accompany the story.
24. Girl and Goblin
Girl and Goblin doesn’t quite have the same depth in its narrative as other titles on our list of best adult games on Steam, but if you’re looking purely for adult content, you could do a lot worse.
First and foremost, Girl and Goblin is a pretty explicit game, tasking players with essentially assembling puzzles that, when completed, reveal explicit images of anime girls.
There are 15 different puzzles to complete, and upon completing it, some of the ‘story’ is added to the game in a CG clip.
Plus, if you’re a fan of achievements on Steam, there are over 1500 for you to unlock as you play through this game that takes under an hour to complete? Winner winner, chicken dinner, I guess!
Oh, and it’d be remissive of us not to mention that you can unlock Girl and Goblin’s ‘Adult Mode’ by typing ‘r18’ on the main menu of the game when you load it up.
25. NekoMiko
NekoMiko is an adult visual novel through and through. Players follow the story of a guy down on his luck who heads to Nekofuku Shrine in a corner of Akihabara.
Dedicated to two cats that are said to turn your luck around, it conveniently turns out that the two cat-girl Shrine Maidens appear before our protagonist and decide to help him.
At least, that’s how it seems at first. It doesn’t take long before the cat-girls get very comfortable with the protagonist. Players will have a number of choices to make that will affect the outcome of the story, resulting in one of four different endings.
Each girl has a good ending, and then there’s also a bad ending, and a special ‘harem ending,’ too.
Once again, as NekoMiko released prior to Steam’s loosening of its adult content rules, there’s a free 18+ only patch that you can download, too.
26. If My Heart Had Wings
If My Heart Had Wings has been out on Steam for quite a while now, and it’s garnered quite the following with over 2500 user reviews and a ‘Very Positive’ score.
This is an animated visual novel telling the story of Aoi, a teenage boy with a dream to become a racer, who suffers a bicycle accident and must re-evaluate his options.
He opts to realize his dream of flight, and alongside the help of his childhood friend Ageha, and a number of other characters on the way will reach his ultimate goal of flying through “Morning Glory.”
No, no that was not a typo. That’s a legit part of the story. So you can kind of guess where things are going to go in If My Heart Had Wings.
Though this released prior to Steam loosening its rules on adult content, there is an 18+ patch to spice things up if it’s a little too tame for your liking in its vanilla form.
27. Nekopara Vol. 1
With over 13,000 user reviews and an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ score, Nekopara Vol. 1 is without a doubt one of the best adult games on Steam right now. The game follows the story of Kashou, the son in a family of many generations of confection makers.
When he finally decides to move out and set up his own patisserie, he finds two cat-girls (of course), Chocola and Vanilla (conveniently named, too), have hidden in his belongings.
While Kashou would rather pursue his confectionary dreams on his own, without any cat-girly distractions, they have other ideas. The two stick around, intent on keeping their master as happy as humanly possible.
As you can imagine things get a little heated between Kashou, Chocola, and Vanilla in Nekopara Vol. 1, and with the E-mote system, the character animations are more immersive than ever.
There’s plenty of crude jokes, nudity, and a bath scene, too. Plus, if you’re looking for a truly adult experience, you can download the 18+ Adult Only Content DLC for a cost.
28. Gal*Gun: Double Peace
Gal*Gun: Double Peace puts players in a predicament. Our protagonist, Houdai, has been shot by cupid’s arrow, and every girl now finds him irresistible. Problem is, you’ve only got until the end of the day to find Houdai’s true love or he’ll become cursed forever. Wonderful!
So what have we got to do to help poor Houdai? Why, shoot anime girls in an on-rails shooter, of course. What else would we be doing? Giving him meaningful life advice? Don’t be silly!
As you play through Gal*Gun’s story, you’ll eventually be able to confess Houdai’s feelings to the dream girl of your choice. All of this changes how the story plays out, as you may have guessed.
You’ll get to have some intimate time with the girl of your choice to put it clearly.
Gal*Gun: Double Peace actually has a bit more gameplay to it than most other adult games on Steam, and as such, it offers a bit of replayability.
No, not just for those obvious reasons. Get your mind out of the metaphorical gutter! We were talking about the inclusion of its Score Attack mode, obviously!
29. Nurse Love Addiction
Nurse Love Addiction is a Yuri visual novel that follows the story of Asuka Osachi, as she goes into training to be a nurse and finds herself surrounded by lots of new friends and potential romances as they all go through the same difficult process.
What makes Nurse Love Addiction appealing aside from the obvious of those who enjoy mature adult games, especially Yuri and nurse styles is the branching story arcs, multiple endings, and its likable and relatable characters.
If you’re interested in a sweeter story than some of the more in your face ones on this list, Nurse Love Addiction is a solid choice.
30. Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed
Even more mature games and adult games can sometimes bubble up to the surface and get some mainstream popularity. Akiba’s Trip made headlines when it first came out in 2011, and it has since built a following and subsequently a franchise that has persisted.
The reason for it is not just including sexy more mature gameplay, although that’s a part of it especially for the Trip series of games.
Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed (a sequel to the original game) features a crazy concept that works really well as an action game.
You’re fighting a group of vampires, but they can survive in the sun provided they have clothes on. The only way to truly reveal them and fight their evil form is to strip them down and expose their skin, as much of it as possible, to the sun.
Yeah pretty wild, but you know what, it works and it’s not only a unique game, but a really fun one too.
31. Miracle snack shop
Miracle snack shop is a new sim game added on Steam with both dating and visual novel elements which gives it a unique edge over others you’ll come across.
It’s one of the most acclaimed adult games on Steam right now that’s for sure with over 1,067 totaling up to an “overwhelmingly positive” score.
In Miracle snack shop you manage your own eatery but you’ll soon come across a mysterious queen that you’ll build a relationship with over the course of the game leading to multiple endings.
The translations aren’t perfect as the game was originally made in Korean, but the gameplay, characters, story, and music all make up for it and it’s overall a great experience for those looking for something in this vein.
32. Love Cubed
Ever wanted to live out an anime version of Three’s Company? Or better yet, ‘four’s company’? Well, then, Loved Cubed might be adult game for you.
The premise is simple. It’s a visual novel where your character, Ichinari Tsuzurigi, moves in with three women. He’s an adult comic book artist (conveniently) that lands a big job. Adding to his luck, he is roomed with three woman whose feelings towards him add to his inspiration.
At this point, if you’re someone interested in a game like Love Cubed, you know the deal. In particular though, Love Cubed focuses on the theme of bashfulness, as the characters struggle with being a bit embarrassed but enticed at the same time.
33. Treasure Hunter Claire
Tired of all of the visual novels and want something with more of an RPG flair? Treasure Hunter Claire may be the way to go in that case.
Treasure Hunter Claire fuses elements of the visual novel genre with an old-school style RPG that will remind you of the late Genesis/SNES RPG games but with more modern features.
That includes voiced characters and a clothing system which allows you to dress Claire the way that you want over the course of her adventure to find a treasure that will grant her any wish.
While the premise seems simple, developer Acerola has a positive track record of delivering enjoyable games in the adult genre, so Treasure Hunter Claire might be a great entry point if you haven’t given their games a shot yet.
34. Treasure of Nadia
Treasures of Nadia is one of the most recently released games on this list as of 2022, so if you’re looking for something fresh this might be the route for you. Keep in mind this game is very much for the 18+ crowd.
This adult, story-driven game has a storyline that sees you trying to follow in your father’s footsteps by trying to become a treasure hunter. While there’s some light RPG elements mixed in, it won’t be long before you’re being lusted over by 12 possible girls that quickly will lead to some sexual situations and animations.
If these types of games are your favorite, consider checking out the related content down below!
