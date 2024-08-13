Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Is Full of Welcome Changes (Hands-On Preview)

Originally released in 2006, Dead Rising quickly solidified itself as a zombie fan favorite, spawning multiple sequels and a following ready to rival The Walking Dead. Now, 18 years later, Capcom has rewarded us all with a remastered update of the game that started it all.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

It is safe to say that the biggest update in the game is the graphics. With 18 years comes incredible advancements in animation, and Capcom did not skip out on making sure we could see every reaction and emotion on not only Frank’s face, but on every NPC’s too. While the original game still holds up well, the graphics overhaul was well worth the time and makes the gore that bit more visceral, which you definitely want in a modern zombie game. Especially when taking them down with a skateboard or golf putter is still very much an option.

Another significant change is the improved NPC AI. A common criticism players had with the original game centred around NPCs and the questionable decisions they made that often led to their untimely demise. This time, the NPCs are smarter, making more rational decisions and adding a layer of realism to the game.

Capcom also proves with the remaster that not only can the years improve graphics, but it can also change gameplay entirely. Frustratingly, there used to be no option to move while aiming a weapon, but you now have free reign over all actions Frank can make while fighting a horde. We have been spoiled over the years with games like GTA where dodging and weaving can be a useful, sometimes necessary, component to staying alive. It is refreshing to have the option in Dead Rising now.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

However, if you’re feeling nostalgic or simply want to make life a bit harder for yourself, you do have the option to play in ‘Classic’ mode. This mode gives you a style closer to the original gameplay, with its unique challenges and limitations, providing a throwback experience for long-term fans.

Once upon a time, you would go into a fight, hoping and praying your weapon would withstand the button mashing. Now, you can clearly see an item’s durability and how much it has degraded before deciding whether to tackle those particular problems. For example, now you know whether your gun or shopping cart will fall apart after coming into contact with an opponent. This certainly makes surviving a bit more helpful. It also saves Frank’s fists should the worst happen!

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

On the topic of Dead Rising’s resident photojournalist, many fans were dismayed to learn that numerous voice actors were not returning for the remaster, including TJ Rotolo, who voiced Frank West in the original and its sequels. Capcom has given no solid reason for the recasting, but for those who really liked Rotolo’s performance as Frank, a new voice will certainly be something to get used to. The new voice work fits Frank’s demeanour very well, adding a fresh perspective to the character.

Something that is very welcome is that, finally, Otis has a voice! Even with the previous remaster, Otis remained the only character without one. Having that remedied is a nice touch, especially when interacting with him over the radio. This addition not only enhances the game’s immersion but also helps with understanding the game’s narrative and objectives. It adds a new layer of depth to the storytelling and character interactions.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Small but significant changes for many are more behind the scenes. For streamers or those wanting to post gameplay online, there is the option to turn off the iconic background music from the original 2006 game, meaning copyright is not an issue. Also, for those who simply like the atmospheric noises of their surroundings, this is appreciated.

Another is the ability to hide the heads-up display (HUD), which can get overwhelming after a while when tasks, missions, weapons, and NPCs pile up on screen. It is a very welcomed change and makes the game more playable.

Amusingly, at the beginning of the game, you can find the closet in the Security Room, where unlocked costumes and clothes are kept for you to change into. For fans who miss the original Frank West look or would just like to see a piece of the past in a remastered world, the Steam pre-purchase offers the ability to change into the 2006 Frank. You can certainly see all the work that has gone into this remaster when putting the two versions side by side.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Also, in keeping with the game’s goofiness is the chance to play as the Willamette Parkview Mall mascot Bee – because who doesn’t want to rampage a zombie horde dressed as a giant bee?

As the bee costume suggests, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster does not disappoint when it comes to the goofiness we all expect and love. The updated graphics are incredible, considering the time between remasters, and the playability is certainly better with the new controls and fully-voiced characters. After playing, even for a short time, it would be hard to imagine going back.

So set your watches. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be released on September 19, 2024. For now, why not check out the scarier horror games coming your way in 2024?

