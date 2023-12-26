When Is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Coming Out? Answered

Poppy Playtime has taken over the world since its release last October. A first-person horror game where you travel through an abandoned toy factory known as Playtime Co., the game’s first two chapters have seen massive success and are set to lead into a multimedia franchise akin to that of Five Nights at Freddy’s. With that said, fans have been patiently waiting to figure out when the game’s third chapter will be released, especially as developer MOB Games has begun teasing it. Here’s when Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 comes out.

Image Source: Mob Entertainment

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 was initially planned for release in winter 2023, but the developer Mob Entertainment recently announced a delay. With an apology, they announced that they had to move the release date to early 2024.

As a reminder, Chapter 1 was released in October 2021, and Chapter 2 in May 2022. But the developer made sure players have something to explore and play before Chapter 3 is published, since the free-to-play co-op spinoff Project: Playtime came out in December 2022.

Image Source: twitter.com/mobgamesstudios

This means that more than a year will pass between the release of Project: Playtime and Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3, the longest gap between the two games in the series. The initial plan of the developer was to release the game in December 2023.

Our estimate is that the game will be released to the public in early or mid-January 2024, and we can definitely expect it by the end of the first month of next year. As Axl Rose would say, all we need is just a little patience.

Until then, that's all we've got on Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3's release date.