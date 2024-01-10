Will Life By You Have Steam Deck Support?

The Sims’ competitor Life By You changes up the classic dynamics of life simulators with all-new content. But, if you’re here, you’re probably wondering if Life By You will have Steam Deck support. Here’s everything you can expect.

Life By You Steam Deck Availability, Explained

According to the game’s FAQs page, Life By You does not include Steam Deck support. The Steam section indicates that the system has not been optimized for its features, nor has it been tested. Now, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever make it to the Steam Deck officially; it just won’t be happening anytime soon.

Life By You may still be playable on the device, regardless of the FAQs page, but it most likely won’t run as well. The only way to confirm its performance is by actually testing it out. You’ll be able to do so on March 5, 2024, as long as there aren’t any delays. Keep in mind that the launch has been pushed back in the past, meaning it could change once again.

Comparitively, The Sims 4 also doesn’t exclusively offer any Steam Deck support, yet players have been able to play it in spite of this. With this in consideration, we could see the same for Paradox Tectonic’s title with certain tweaks to the settings. It may take some time to figure out these schematics as Steam Deck users test out the mechanics.

As of right now, Life By You is expected for Steam and Epic Games, along with a possible release for other consoles. Once the game makes it debut, we’ll see if it can manage the deck’s performance, and update this guide accordingly.

That does it for our guide on Life By You’s Steam Deck support. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including 10 exciting features to get you hyped for its release.