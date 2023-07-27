Life By You Early Access Release Gets Delayed Into 2024

Paradox Tectonic has confirmed that early access for its upcoming open-life simulation title, Life By You, has been delayed by approximately six months to March 5, 2024.

Originally planned to release in September 2023, Life By You’s early access was set to give players their first hands-on experience with the game.

However, in a July 26 announcement video, Paradox Tectonic’s GM, Rod Humble confirmed that it has been delayed to spring of next year. He delved into the reasons for the decision, explaining that it stems from Paradox’s need to “continue improving” the game and ensuring it’s ready to be played, even in early access.

“We are moving the start of early access for Life By You to March 5, 2024,” he said. “The feedback we’ve received [since revealing four months ago] has been really great and invaluable. We want to take some time to integrate it before launching early access.”

Humble pinpointed six specific aspects the devs are seeking to refine before early access launches. They are:

Visual Improvements: “Enhancing animations, lighting, character models, assets and some more.”

“Enhancing animations, lighting, character models, assets and some more.” Gameplay Tuning: “Refining gameplay features to provide a more robust experience out of the gate.”

“Refining gameplay features to provide a more robust experience out of the gate.” UI Style Overhaul: “Based off your feedback… we’re gonna be sharing that preview with you this week [w/c July 24.”

“Based off your feedback… we’re gonna be sharing that preview with you this week [w/c July 24.” Modding Tools: “Continuing to improve our mod tools and modding workflow, in collaboration with our modding community.”

“Continuing to improve our mod tools and modding workflow, in collaboration with our modding community.” Bug Fixing: “We aim to offer a smoother and more polished experience at the very start of early access.”

“We aim to offer a smoother and more polished experience at the very start of early access.” Extra Languages: “As well as French, German, English [and] Spanish, we are also adding Italian and Portuguese for the start of early access.”

He also explained that, as a thank you to those who have pre-ordered Life By You, there is a new ‘Nightclub Vibe Pack’.

Image Credit: Paradox Tectonic via Twinfinite

The devs confirmed: “All Epic pre-orders will be automatically refunded. You can pre-order again with the new early access date.”

Humble also promised the continuation of frequent developer updates and expressed their “gratitude” from the fans for their understanding and continued feedback.

While some fans were disappointed, others expressed an understanding and appreciation of Paradox’s transparency and willingness to adjust gameplay aspects ahead of players getting their hands on the game.

We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop if more changes to Life By You are announced.