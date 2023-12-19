Where to Find Cat Food in Dave the Diver & What It’s For

Dave the Diver is an outstandingly popular, vibrantly colorful, underwater diving adventure game that is too fun for its own good, and abundant in not only all manner of wildlife, but also a variety of other resources and items that can be scavenged from all corners of the Blue Hole.

One such item that people likely don’t expect the first time they see it is cans of Cat Food. Not only is it strange to find it resting on the sea floor (Watson says no littering!), but it’s not inherently clear what it’s intended for. If you’re wondering the same thing, here is our handy guide for where to find Cat Food in Dave the Diver and what it’s for.

Where to Find Cat Food in Dave the Diver & How to Use It

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Cat Food is a relatively inconspicuous item in Dave the Diver that can only be found while doing a routine dive into the Blue Hole. Unlike certain items like Silver Bowls, Seashells, and Ropes, cans of Cat Food won’t be lying on their own in the sand. Rather, you’ll need to go on a trek to search certain sealed containers scattered throughout the reef, all while making sure to tread carefully around certain wildlife such as sharks and fast-swimming pods of tuna.

Specifically, you want to look inside the red cooking pots (as seen above), and yellow dispatch boxes (partially seen above on the far right). Cooking Pots typically contain a variety of cooking condiments such as Salt, Black Vinegar, Tumeric, Soy Sauce, Miso Paste, and more.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

However, there is the slim chance that it can contain cans of either Common or High-Quality Cat Food. It is a rare spawn chance, so you may have to attempt multiple dives in order for even just one can to appear. If you’re thorough in your exploration each time, however, you can improve your chances and wind up with a handful of them.

You can later keep track of how many cans of Cat Food you’ve obtained by going to the Sushi restaurant and viewing your item stock (as seen above). Scroll over to ‘Other’, and it’ll have both types of Cat Food listed, if you’ve found both.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

As for what Cat Food is for in the game, there is only one use you get out if it, besides selling it. Before you do sell any, you want to use it to feed Momo the cat, the one and only feline employee of the restaurant whom you’ll find resting on the end of the counter during the day (Morning or Afternoon).

Walk up to him and interact, and you’ll get two prompts: ‘Feed’ or ‘Leave’. Choose the first one and you can then pick to feed him either High-Quality or Common Cat Food, depending on what you have available. Obviously, you’ll want to give him High-Quality first, as it does better for his invisible affinity meter. Also note that you can only feed him once a day.

After giving Momo a certain amount of Cat Food, a conversation between Dave and Bancho will trigger, where Bancho mentions that Momo has been sneaking out late at night after the restaurant closes for some strange reason. That same night after finishing the shift, a cutscene will ensue where Dave decides to follow Momo out into the wilds when he sneaks off yet again.

A mini-game begins where Dave has to sneakily follow Momo without being caught. Make sure he stays in view, and hide behind palm trees or “act like a cat” (the funnier option) when he turns around. Once you reach the end, another cutscene will display that shows what Momo’s secret has been all along. Of course we won’t spoil it, though.

Once this cute little sidequest is complete, you’ll also get the ‘Momo’s Secret’ achievement. Never a dull moment at Bancho Sushi.

That concludes our guide for where to find Cat Food in Dave the Diver and what it’s for. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you enjoyed this little surprise sidequest.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Dave the Diver, including our official review of the game.