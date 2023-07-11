How to Tranquilize Sharks in Dave the Diver

As the greatest fisherman with the best sushi restaurant in the Blue Hole, of course you want to get your hands on the highest quality aquatic grub you can find. If you’re wanting those elusive 3-star creatures wandering the depths, particularly sharks, the best way to go about that is with a tranquilizer weapon. However, it can be tricky to figure out how to safely bring them down, so here is a handy guide for how exactly to tranquilize sharks in Dave the Diver.

The Two Best Weapons For Tranquilizing Sharks in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Of the wide variety of weapons available to Dave in the game, there are two best suited for tranquilizing sharks in particular, and they’re both obtained via the upgrade system.

Tranquilizer Rifle – This is an upgrade to the Basic Underwater Rifle that can be obtained early on in the game.

Modified Hush Dart – This is the final upgrade to the Hush Dart that works well, but isn’t available until later on.

Once you’ve gotten either of these weapons, strap on your diving suit and head out to find the perfect shark.

How to Tranquilize and Then Capture a Shark in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once you find yourself a shark worthy of plundering, equip either your Tranquilizer Rifle or Modified Hush Dart and wait for the right moment. Another reason the Rifle is the better option is its eight-round magazine, which evens the odds with the 40% success rate. Within those 8 rounds you should have success.

Once the creature is tranquilized, you can capture it with a Salvage Drone, which is obtainable from the Tuna Party event that randomly occurs throughout the main story.

That concludes our guide for how to successfully tranquilize sharks in Dave the Diver. We hope you find this helpful in obtaining all of your 3-star treasures. Let us know what you like most about the game so far.

