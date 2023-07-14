As the old adage goes, there’s plenty of fish in the sea. But not all of them are so easy to catch. Some require a bit more finesse, and you’ll need to find the right tools to capture them successfully. Here’s how to catch tuna in Dave the Diver.

Capturing Tuna in Dave the Diver

Tuna fish swim very quickly in Dave the Diver, making them near impossible to pin down with a harpoon or regular weapon. To catch them, you’ll first need to progress through the story until you get a prompt about a tuna party at Bancho Sushi. You’ll then be tasked with capturing some tuna fish, and you’ll learn about the tools you need to catch them.

To catch the tuna fish, you’ll first need a steel sensor trap. While in the ocean, look for a group of tuna swimming by, identify their swimming route, then set the steel sensor trap in the ocean where you know they’ll swim by. Once the tuna fish sets off the trap, they’ll get caught in the net, and you can then capture it by activating your sea drone.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

You’ll only have one drone to start with at first, but you can upgrade your drone capacity by paying Gold through the iDiver app.

How to Get Steel Sensor Traps

The method to catching tuna is actually really easy; what’s tricky about it is getting the steel sensor traps themselves. There are only two ways of obtaining them, and that’s either through opening chests, or by purchasing them from Cobra.

The only problem is, Cobra’s stock changes everyday, so you’re not guaranteed to get a steel sensor trap from him on days where you might need it. They don’t spawn very often in chests, though, so really, your best bet is to just always check Cobra’s store daily and nab them when you can.

It’s also possible to capture tuna by trying to shoot or tranquilize them, but their speed makes this near impossible and you’ll end up wasting a lot of time and resources trying to do so.

And that’s how you can catch tuna in Dave the Diver. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to capture other tricky critters like the White Shrimp and Cuttlefish.