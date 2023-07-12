How to Get White Shrimp in Dave the Diver

While completing them isn’t strictly necessary to progress in the game, we absolutely recommend doing all of the VIP dish quests in Dave the Diver as they come up. The rewards are good, though getting the ingredients required can be tricky, such as the elusive White Shrimp. With all that preamble out of the way, here’s where to find the White Shrimp in Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver White Shrimp Location

You’ll only be able to capture the White Shrimp by diving at night in Dave the Diver. This means that you’ll need to progress through the story until you beat Chapter 1, which ends with you fighting the giant squid and gaining access to the headlamp.

From this point on, you’ll be able to dive once at night, though do be aware that this will take up one hour of work time at Bancho Sushi.

To get the White Shrimp, dive at night and just hang around the Blue Hole Shallows at medium depth. You’ll need to keep your eyes peeled as they’re quite small, but they’re basically the only white creatures that will spawn in the area during these hours.

Do keep in mind that you’ll also need to use the net to capture the White Shrimp, as regular tools like the harpoon won’t work, and you can’t exactly shoot it dead with a gun either.

With the White Shrimp in tow, you’ll be able to craft the next VIP dish in Dave the Diver and get even more sweet rewards. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.