Destiny 2 Meets Anthem in Looter Shooter Surging Up Steam’s Most Wishlisted Charts

Steam’s Wishlist typically determines what the new hit game in the industry will be, becoming everyone’s obsession for a considerable amount of time. We’ve seen this happen with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the most recent Palworld. And now, it’s time for another new contender to enter the race.

One that has been on many players’ radar is The First Descendent, and if you haven’t heard of it yet, you may want to strap in. It showcases similar elements to the popular Destiny 2, with all the looter shooter mechanics we know and love. The entry also combines some features from the underrated Anthem, capitalizing on a third-person perspective to maximize your view.

Currently, The First Descendant sits in the top 10 of the Steam Wishlist. It has passed a few titles, such as Nightingale and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Image Source: Steam via Twinfinite

When diving into the game, you’ll take on the role of a Descendant, a fighter who strives to save humanity. They excel in physical strength and occult mastery, stemming from ancient beings known as the “Ancestors.” With this power, players can take down the treacherous Vulgus, either solo or through co-op.

The team can hold up to four players, and they’ll find themselves up against countless deadly foes like the dreaded Colossal. Similar to many looter shooters, this will include a variety of missions, all while progressing through its immersive main campaign. You’ll have more than enough tools to survive through your journey, using three guns and four secondary accessories at your side.

Even though The First Descendant doesn’t have a set release, it is already shaping up to be a well-sought-out entry in 2024. Who knows? You may even see it climb up the Steam Wishlist charts once an official launch date has been placed.

So, if you’re looking for another RPG to get lost in, like Destiny 2 and Anthem, you should put it on your wishlist to prepare for this brand-new sci-fi experience.