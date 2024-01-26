How to Play Buckshot Roulette

Since its release in December 2023, Buckshot Roulette’s popularity has skyrocketed, but fans still seem to have trouble finding places to play it. Read on to find out where you can play this tabletop horror sensation and when you can expect to see Buckshot Roulette on Steam!

Is Buckshot Roulette on Steam?

Buckshot Roulette is a spine-chilling tabletop horror game that reimagines the perilous game of Russian Roulette with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Since its release at the tail end of 2023, Buckshot Roulette has captured the attention of thrill-seekers and gaming enthusiasts alike, with many videos featuring its gameplay going viral on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Despite its popularity, however, Buckshot Roulette is not yet available on Steam. It’s currently unclear when Mike Klubnika, the game’s developer, plans to make it available on the platform, though it’s safe to say that fans can likely expect to see it in their Steam stores in the near future.

In addition to Steam, Buckshot Roulette will also soon be getting a mobile adaption! Fans can now pre-register for Buckshot Roulette: Survival on Google Play for free.

Image Source: Mike Klubnika via IGDB

It isn’t clear whether Mike Klubnika plans to make Buckshot Roulette available on other platforms as well, but given its meteoric rise to fame since its release, many fans remain hopeful!

Where Can You Play Buckshot Roulette?

Since it’s not available on Steam and it hasn’t been released on mobile just yet, that doesn’t leave a lot of options for Buckshot Roulette to be available. Surprisingly, Buckshot Roulette is currently only available on a single platform: Itch.io.

Buckshot Roulette can be bought and downloaded for a minimum of $1.20 USD on Itch.io, though fans can choose to pay extra to support the developer (I strongly recommend paying a little extra if you can).

After playing and reviewing the game, I can honestly say that $1.20 is an astonishingly low price considering its quality. It feels like the grittier younger cousin to Inscryption; I’m frankly blown away that this indie game was made by a single person.

Is Buckshot Roulette Only Available on PC?

Unfortunately, Buckshot Roulette is currently only available on PC, specifically on Windows and Linux operating systems. A mobile version has recently been confirmed for release on Google Play, though it’s not clear when it’ll become available to the public.

Image Source: Mike Klubnika via IGDB

As for other future platforms, Mike Klubnika hasn’t released any statements or information regarding Buckshot Roulette’s candidacy for anything other than PC and mobile, though many fans remain hopeful given the game’s exponentially rising popularity.

And that’s it for our deep dive into where you can find and play Buckshot Roulette! Be sure to follow the game’s developer on Itch.io and Twitter for any updates regarding the game and its future updates. For more content on games like Buckshot Roulette, check out Twinfinite’s guides for Inscryption and Slay the Spire!