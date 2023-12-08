Inscryption Creator Unveils Pony Island 2 at The Game Awards 2023

Daniel Mullins is perhaps best known for making Inscryption, the indie hit that took the internet by storm two years ago with its fourth wall-breaking shenanigans, and genre-bending gameplay mechanics. What most people may not know is that before Inscryption, he released another metafictional game called Pony Island.

At The Game Awards this week, he unveiled his new project: Pony Island 2: Panda Circus. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

The trailer showed off various gameplay elements, and again, it looks set to be yet another genre-bending title that melds several different things together. From what we saw, it looks like YouTuber and internet personality ProZD will play a role in the game as well, and we can’t wait to see what Mullins has in store for us this time.

Pony Island 2 is set to be released sometime in 2025.