Inflexion Games’ Nightingale has officially made its landing Mary Poppins-style, and players are anxious to explore the mysterious and beautiful Fae Realms and figure out how to survive while 19th-century Earth is overcome by a catastrophe known simply as the Pale.

The game sets you on your way, hopping from one portal to another while fixed in 1st person perspective. While this is often welcome in RPGs and similar genres like survival crafting, some players prefer the flexibility of changing their viewpoint. If you’re wondering whether you can switch your camera angle, here is our handy little guide for how to switch from 1st Person to 3rd Person in Nightingale.

How to Change to 3rd Person in Nightingale

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

As soon as you begin the tutorial in Nightingale, you’ll notice that you’re immediately set to the 1st person camera angle. Some players are perfectly comfortable remaining in that POV for their gameplay, but if you do prefer to pan out and have your meticulously created character visible to you at all times (we don’t blame you, honestly), it is thankfully possible to change the game’s camera position.

You don’t even need to go to a particular menu to adjust the camera. Simply hit the ‘F5’ key on your keyboard, and the camera will immediately move out to reveal your character in all their Victorian glory.

There isn’t a way to manually adjust how far out the camera reaches behind your character, but so far it hasn’t created any gameplay issues whatsoever. If you find yourself wanting to go back to 1st Person for a more close-up immersion, all you have to do is hit F5 again. You can switch it as often as you please.

If you plan on hopping into Nightingale with friends, you along with anyone else in your group can still adjust the camera as they see fit. It’s all a matter of the experience you want to have, and what helps you focus and/or navigate through objectives, interact with NPCs, and manage crafting mechanics.

That concludes our guide for how to change from 1st Person to 3rd Person in Nightingale. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far. Which camera angle do you feel works better for your character?

