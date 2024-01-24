How to Fix Palworld Steam & Xbox Achievements Not Unlocking

Palworld has been breaking player records since its early access launch, but it hasn’t been exactly smooth sailing. While most issues can be forgiven due to the game still being in early access, that doesn’t make them any more fun to deal with.

One of the latest issues seems to be hitting Steam and Xbox players, as achievements aren’t unlocking. As these are internal systems, they are a little tougher to fix, but we can help you understand the problem.

Palworld Achievements Not Unlocking Fix

According to tracking sites TrueAchievements and TrueSteamAchievements, there are players who have all the Palworld achievements on both platforms. This means they aren’t currently impossible to unlock because unobtainable achievements are typically obvious.

The most obvious answer here is that some recent update likely broke achievements, and it won’t be fixed until the next patch corrects what went wrong. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to try and get them, but it might cost you some progress.

Play Solo

Some players have reported that their achievements are unlocking when they play on someone else’s server, so the best answer is to play solo. This does mean you’ll have to catch back up to where you were when you swapped to solo because it is unclear if any of these will unlock retroactively later.

Host Servers

If you’d still like to play with friends and you still want achievements, then you’ll have to make sure you are the host. However, it might be wise to warn any of your friends that playing with you means that they won’t get achievements.

It is unclear when this problem might be fixed, but if any further solutions pop up, we will be sure to update this guide.

This is everything we know about the current situation where Palworld achievements aren’t unlocking on Steam or Xbox. For more of our guides to help you through the Palpagos Islands, check out our links below.