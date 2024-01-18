Palworld – All Achievements (Hidden Ones Included)

All achievements you can get in the wilds of Palpagos!

Palworld is off to a positively rambunctious start, with players everywhere excitedly embarking on their first adventures through the mysterious tropical world of Palpagos.

As a game with so much to do in order to successfully survive each day and progress further, it of course begs the question of how many achievements there are in Palworld, and how challenging each one is. If you’re wondering the same thing, we’ve got you covered there.

Here is our handy guide to all achievements in Palworld, including the hidden ones.

All Current Achievements in Palworld

Below we’ve provided the entire achievement list for Palworld, and how to unlock all of them. We’ve also included the hidden achievements, which normally don’t provide players any hints for how to obtain them. The list itself is actually rather short and sweet, with just 10 achievements to check off.

If more are added in the future, likely with any subsequent expansions, we’ll update this list promptly.

Achievement Name How to Obtain Beginning of the Legend Caught first Pal Newbie Pal Tamer Caught 10 kinds of Pals Intermediate Pal Tamer Caught 20 kinds of Pals Skilled Pal Tamer Caught 50 kinds of Pals Seasoned Pal Tamer Caught 90 kinds of Pals Hillside Sovereign (Hidden) Defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt Hidden TBD Hidden TBD Hidden TBD Hidden TBD

As you can see, at least half of these achievements are pretty straightforward. After catching your very first Pal (probably a Lamball), your initiative is to then catch up to at least 90 of the current 113 different Pals in the Early Access version of the game. That will of course take plenty of time and rigorous exploration, so make sure you always have plenty of Pal Spheres handy.

While we haven’t figured out the others yet, the first of the 5 hidden achievements involves defeating Zoe and Grizzbolt at the Rayne Syndicate Tower at the end of the Tutorial mode.

Fair warning, it’s a pretty tough fight for those new to the game, and this electric duo can easily humble those unprepared. Make sure to catch and level up your Pals as much as you can beforehand, and choose ones that will better defend against Grizzbolt’s electric attacks (no water types!). Boost your own stats, craft good armor and weapons, cook up some good food items, and you should be ready for your first serious battle in Palworld.

That concludes our guide for all achievements in Palworld, including hidden ones. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as whether there are Shiny Pals in the game.