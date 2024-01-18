We all know that Palworld is heavily inspired by the Pokemon franchise. With a huge Paldex of creatures to catch and battles to undertake, there’s one big question that players are still keen to unpack. Let’s look at how to evolve Pals in Palworld.

How Do I Evolve Pals in Palworld?

As it stands, it’s still unclear whether or not you can evolve Pals in Palworld.

We’ve now played a good amount of the game prior to its early access launch, but there hasn’t been any indication of an ability to evolve your Pals. They do level up at a steady rate, bolstered by performing tasks and doing well in battles, but no evolutions just yet.

In fact, speculation on the Palworld subreddit suggests there’s no evolution mechanic to speak of. Instead of each creature turning to a new form once you reach a new level, you can breed two different Pals together to make a brand new species.

Evolution

byu/XargonWan inPalworld

This breeding mechanic seems to take precedence as you go through filling the Paldex. That said, we anticipate it’ll take a good few hours of gameplay before you even unlock the ability to breed.

Will Evolution Be Added to Palworld in the Future?

Image Source: Pocket Pair

Of course, there’s nothing to rule out the potential addition of evolution down the line. Palworld’s initial launch is purely in an early access model. This means any hotly demanded mechanics or features could well arrive before it properly releases to the public. If there’s enough fan demand for evolution, it’s almost certain to arrive.

Alongside that, keen modders may one day release a Palworld mod that features evolution. If the developer Pocket Pair doesn’t want to add it in, then fans will no doubt take on that mantle themselves.

That’s everything we know about how to evolve Pals in Palworld. For more on the game, check out the best starting Pals to use, plus details on whether the game is multiplayer.