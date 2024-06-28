Best Deals to Pick Up During the Steam Summer Sale 2024

It’s that time of year again, and the Steam Summer Sale has discounted thousands of games – so, we’ve taken the time to scour the site for the best deals! It’s as if Christmas, Black Friday, and the Boxing Day sales came together in one period for PC gamers! The Steam Summer Sale runs until July 11, 10 am Pacific Time.

From Twinfinite’s favorite games of the last year to Valve’s own featured discounts, we have you covered.

Multiple chart-topping franchises have deep-cut discounts running for the length of the sale, and Valve has even put their LCD models of the Steam Deck on sale!

But, what are the best deals to pick up this year during the Steam Summer Sale?

Deals on Twinfinite’s Top Titles of 2023

Image Source: Larian Studios

Similar to other widespread discount periods, like Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales, it’s best to go in prepared. Many gamers will already have a laundry list of titles they’re on the lookout for. However, if you’re looking for recommendations then we have you sorted!

While 2024 has been a superb year for video game software, let’s not forget the stunning titles that 2023 gifted us with. As such, we’ve searched for appropriate deals corresponding to our staff picks for the 2023 Game of the Year contender list.

3. Resident Evil 4

Capcom has been on a runaway train of success with their recent ground-up remakes of classic Resident Evil titles. Besides the obvious graphical upgrades, these remakes went so far as to reimagine classic scenarios and modernize gameplay for a new generation of players.

As such, when it was announced that – arguably the best Resident Evil title in the franchise – Resident Evil 4 would be getting this treatment, fans were ecstatic.

As were we, when we played it. Giving it a well-deserved 4.5 out of 5, and a glowing recommendation for fans old and new, it’s definitely one to pick up!

Resident Evil 4 (2023) has a discount of -24%, and a price point of only $29.99!

2. Spider-Man 2

Touted as a truly next-generation title for the PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the poster child for a sequel done right. Keeping the heart of the original Insomniac title, Spider-Man 2 expands on nearly every other facet of the original.

However, while we gave Spider-Man 2 a glowing 5 out of 5 in our review, unfortunately, the title is not available on Steam as of the time of writing.

If more web-swinging action is something you would like to get into, then you are not completely at a loss. The remastered original, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, is available on the Steam store at a 40% discount – at a price point of $35.99!

Insomniac’s side-story, which launched alongside the PS5 and is incorporated into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on the Steam store at a 40% discount – at a price point of $29.99!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales can be found on Steam here, whereas Spider-Man Remastered can be found here!

Game of the Year 2023 Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

We are not the only ones to have loved Baldur’s Gate 3 as much as we have. However, when a title is as groundbreaking as Larian Studios’ breakout hit is, and sets a “new benchmark for what RPGs can be” then we’d be foolish to not recommend it.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is a once in a generation kind of game, and we’d be crazy not to give it the credit it’s so rightfully due as the best game of 2023.” Keenan McCall, ‘Twinfinite’s Game of the Year 2023’

Especially when, along with everything else discounted during the Steam Summer Sale, it’s on sale for as low as it is!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on the Steam store at a 20% discount from its already reasonable price – at a new price point of $47.99!

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be found on Steam here!

Featured Deep Discounts

Image Source: Amplitude Studios

When you first enter the Steam Store page this sale season, you’ll be thrown immediately into the thick of thousands of deep-cut savings. So, if you’re anything like me, then you’ll simultaneously be hit with an overwhelming wave of optional paralysis.

Valve has you sorted though – they’ve done everything in their power to segregate all their savings into appropriate sections. The first of which you’ll see, are Steam’s ‘Featured Deep Discounts’. From 4X strategy behemoths to former Xbox Live Arcade exclusives, Steam has congregated some “especially great deals on some of the all-time greats” all in one place.

Have a peruse – you might be in luck; something you’ve been looking for could be here, or maybe some of these price cuts are just too good to pass up.

Steam’s featured deep discounts can be found here!

Bloons Tower Defence 6 (-90%) – $1.39

(-90%) – $1.39 Euro Truck Simulator 2 (-90%) – $1.99

(-90%) – $1.99 Battlefield V: Definitive Edition (-93%) – $3.49

(-93%) – $3.49 Battlefield 2042 (-90%) – $5.99

(-90%) – $5.99 Humankind (-90%) – $4.99

(-90%) – $4.99 Batman: Arkham Knight (-90%) – $1.99

(-90%) – $1.99 Arma III (-90%) – $2.99

(-90%) – $2.99 Prison Architect (-90%) – $2.99

(-90%) – $2.99 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (90%) – $5.99

(90%) – $5.99 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (90%) – $4.99

(90%) – $4.99 Frost Punk (-90%) – $2.99

(-90%) – $2.99 Celeste (-90%) – $1.99

(-90%) – $1.99 Assetto Corsa (-90%) – $1.99

(-90%) – $1.99 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (-90%) – $3.99

(-90%) – $3.99 Sid Meyer’s Civilization VI (-95%) – $2.99

(-95%) – $2.99 Total War: Shogun 2 (-90%) – $2.99

(-90%) – $2.99 Jurassic World Evolution 2 (-90%) – $5.99

(-90%) – $5.99 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (-95%) – $2.49

(-95%) – $2.49 American Truck Simulator (-90%) – $1.99

(-90%) – $1.99 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (-90%) – $3.99

(-90%) – $3.99 Castle Crashers (-90%) – $1.49

(-90%) – $1.49 Borderlands 2 (-85%) – $3.00

Steam Deck Discounts

Image Source: Valve Corporation

Only a couple of years ago, the Steam Summer Sale was a purely software-related affair. All that changed with Valve’s handheld foray into the console space with the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck’s sales performance has proven to be a slow burn, but the hardware itself is that which many gamers stand by. Since the release of the OLED model of the Steam Deck last year, Valve has been slowly prioritizing its newest model.

This has manifested itself in the Summer Steam Sale through some deep discounts on the LCD models of their portable hardware. As Valve details on the Steam Deck’s Steam page: “The 64GB and 512GB Steam Deck LCD models are being phased out, and will only be available while supplies last.”

So, while you’re loading up your Steam library with new titles to play, why not consider picking up a Steam Deck to play them on the go?

Valve’s Steam Deck discounts can be found here!

64GB LCD (-15%) – $296.65

(-15%) – $296.65 512GB LCD (-15%) – $381.65

Featured Franchises

Image Source: Capcom

To help gamers with the obscene amount of Steam Sale discounts available, Valve has sectioned off many of its store’s available discounts. Discounts on many notable series’ current and back-catalog of games have been funneled into an easy-to-navigate ‘Featured Franchises’ subsection.

Not all game discounts have been listed in our article. However, some of the most notable deals have been listed – along with the 23 series they correspond to.

Steam’s featured franchise discounts can be found here!

Role-Playing Games

Shooters

Strategy

Action

Monster Hunter Series : Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Complete Pack (-71%) – $56.19 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Master Edition (-67%) – $19.78

Star Wars Series : STAR WARS Complete Collection (-66%) – $98.71 STAR WARS Jedi Knight Collection (-66%) – $12.08

Assassin’s Creed Series : Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (-80%) – $11.99 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (-85%) – $8.99

:

Miscellaneous

