Twinfinite’s Game of the Year 2023

2023 has been an unbelievable year for new game releases. From the early weeks, right through until December, a must play game has released almost every couple of weeks. I can’t remember a year in which so many games were in the running for Twinfinite’s annual Game of the Year award.

Voted by our writers and editors, below are the top three games of 2023, crowning the winner in what is up there with one of the most competitive years of all time.

2nd Runner-Up: Resident Evil 4

Image Source: Capcom

Reviews Editor Zhiqing Wan: There must be some sort of unspoken rule that stipulates that remasters and remakes are not allowed to win Game of the Year awards, but over here at Twinfinite, we’re all about bucking trends and industry norms. Well, maybe not, considering Resident Evil 4 Remake didn’t quite make the cut for Twinfinite’s own GOTY award.

But even so, hear me out. Much like 2019’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, RE4 Remake is a loving recreation of Capcom’s 2005 horror action classic, and more. For better or for worse, Resident Evil 4 was easily the most popular game in the series, and the remake is an excellent reminder of why we loved it so much back then. It tread the line between action and terror, even if it might’ve stumbled a few times as far as writing and characterization goes.

Resident Evil 4 Remake aimed to shore up those shortcomings, and did so to great effect. Ashley and Leon feel like actual people with feelings and motivations, and not just comical caricatures of themselves. The plot (I know I know, as if anyone plays Resident Evil for the plot) is dramatic, tense, emotional, and most importantly, satisfying by the time you get to the credits. Previously unimportant side characters get more time in the spotlight, and glossed over story beats are fleshed out to make the Resident Evil universe feel richer than ever.

Put all of that together with modern shooting mechanics and tense exploration, and you’ve got one hell of a survival horror game on your hands. Resident Evil 4 Remake may not break new ground, but it’s a much-needed reminder that there’s still a place for good ol’ survival horror to thrive in the modern video game landscape.

Runner-Up: Spider-Man 2

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Managing Editor Tom Hopkins: Insomniac continue to prove themselves to one of the best developers in the industry. To level up an already excellent series in the way they have done with Spider-Man 2 is nothing short of remarkable.

The full sequel improves on the first game and Miles Morales in almost every way. The story is fun, emotional, and full of twists and turns, the world is bigger and more detailed, and it’s flawless technically.

It’s still the gameplay that shines, though. Whether it be seamlessly swinging through the city, shooting across the Hudson River with the new wingsuit, or fighting massive groups of enemies, Spider-Man feels great to play.

The flow of the fighting is perfect, using Miles and Peter’s agility, countless skills, and cool gadgets to take out bad guys in really fun ways.

I’m fascinated to see what Peter, Miles, MJ, and the rest of the crew go in the future, as well as where Insomniac take the Spider-Man series as Spider-Man 2 is as brilliant as superhero games have ever been.

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian

Staff Writer Keenan McCall: There are a lot of elements I could point to as proof that Baldur’s Gate 3 deserves to be this year’s game of the year.

I could bring attention to how it offers some of the most compelling RPG story arcs arcs and writing in recent memory. Or, I could note how it makes you care about its cast through gripping tales of redemption and healing portrayed via party members like Astarion, Shadowheart, and Lae’zel or the ever popular Dark Urge player character.

LIkewise, I could make mention of the passion that leaks out of most every element of the game, from its carefully crafted world full of secrets to uncover and its wide range of different tracks that play throughout the game. Every person who worked on the title put their all into making it shine, and it shows in the final product.

Heck, I could point to the gameplay itself, which gives players an insane amount of options in how they can deal with most any situation. The fact that you can fight, persuade, poison, elude via stealth, or even bypass entirely almost any problem is a marvel of game design, and makes it that much more fun to figure out how to play the game your way.

I could point to any of these factors as viable arguments for the game’s quality. But the fact that it has all of these strengths to choose from is the strongest case possible for how good it truly is. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a once in a generation kind of game, and we’d be crazy not to give it the credit it’s so rightfully due as the best game of 2023.

And that’s it for our Game of the Year awards for 2023. Congratulations to Baldur’s Gate 3, Twinfinite’s Game of the Year! For more awards, check out our genre awards below.