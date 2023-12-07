Not every game lives up to expectations. You might find yourself deeply immersed in one title for countless hours, while another might disappoint you within the first 30 minutes, leading to regret over the money spent. To address this, Steam introduced a refund policy for games that don’t meet player satisfaction, although certain conditions apply. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to refund a game on Steam.

How To Get a Game Refund on Steam

First, let’s get the important part out of the way. You can only refund a game on Steam if it was purchased within the past 14 days and you’ve played it for less than two hours. Player two and a half hours? Fresh outta luck.

If you do still qualify for a refund, then follow the steps below:

Go to the Steam help page and log into your account. Select ‘A Purchase’ from the “What do you need help with?” options. You’ll then be greeted with a page that brings up every game eligible for a refund on Steam. If one doesn’t appear, for one reason or another, it doesn’t fit the refund criteria. If it appears, select the game you want a refund for. Pick the reason for the refund: bought it by accident, gameplay, or technical issue Fill out and submit the request form, providing as much detail as possible in order to give your request a better chance of being approved. Hit Submit Request and check email for confirmation.

If your reasons for seeking a refund on Steam are justified, there’s a high chance your request will be accepted. Remember, it’s important to approach the refund process with sincerity and not with ill intentions. However, bear in mind that submitting a request doesn’t automatically ensure a refund.

That’s everything you could ever need to know about how to refund a game on Steam. For more helpful video game guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite, as we’ve got lots of guides, including how to fix Steam comms errors, server status, and more.