There’s Something Hiding in the Dark in Stephen King’s New Horror The Boogeyman

Stephen King’s short story, The Boogeyman, is receiving an upcoming film adaptation directed by Rob Savage, due to release in June 2023. Luckily for horror fans worldwide, the trailer for The Boogeyman has just dropped to reveal all the horror-thriller goodness the movie has in store.

While the trailer keeps the Boogeyman’s appearance somewhat hidden from view, the sinister being does more than enough to scare any watchers, moving and hiding in the dark to stalk vulnerable individuals. Children and their fears often lead them to believe that there’s something sinister hiding in the dark, under the bed, or in the closet. But what happens when this fear turns out to be more than true? The Boogeyman answers that question for all of us.

The film follows high school student Sadie Harper and her little sister, both grieving their mother’s death. On the other hand, the grief felt by the father of the therapist has caused him to be somewhat absent and neglectful as a parent. When a mysterious, troubled new client shows up to their home seeking help from him, he leaves behind a dark, supernatural entity that terrorizes families and feeds itself with the suffering of its prey. This sounds like a film that would pique the interest of any general horror or Stephen King fan, for sure.

The Boogeyman is set to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more details and news regarding the film leading up to this date.

