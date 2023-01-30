The Leaked Cupid Hanzo Skin Has Overwatch 2 Fans Counting Down Season 3’s Launch
With every death, comes honor. With honor, redemption.
The start of a new Overwatch 2 season is fast approaching, and that means a whole lot more content to look forward to for fans of the game. That includes new cosmetics, and one, in particular, is causing a sensation amongst the community; a themed Cupid Hanzo has been revealed by well-known dataminer Fire Monkey, which you can see below.
It’s always interesting to see what Blizzard comes up with when it comes to Hero skins, and it’s fair to say Hanzo certainly looks good in pink. The concept in question features everyone’s favorite bow-and-arrow-wielding sniper with many little features and changes that just bring the whole skin together.
First off, his hair is slightly wavy and features a little winged headpiece. Then there’s the white outfit featuring golden accessories and the little pink wings on his back. His bow and arrows even look very valentines and Cupid themed. Hell, even his iconic dragon tattoo sleeve is gone in favor of some palette-matching roses and thorns!
There’s no doubt this skin will probably cost a pretty penny when it hits the Overwatch 2 store (the leak states 1900 Overwatch coins), but judging from the reaction this design has gained across Twitter and various other platforms, it seems that people have no problem with the idea of splurging some cash on this one cosmetic. All that fans of the leak can do for now is simply wait until Overwatch 2’s Season 3 releases, and hope that it’s officially revealed. Until then, fingers crossed!
