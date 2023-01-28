Roblox PLS DONATE Codes (January 2023)

Image via Roblox Corporations

Looking for the latest and greatest codes in Roblox PLS DONATE? It’s a relatively new feature in the game, and can be a great source for Giftbux and free items. However, codes won’t last forever, so you’ll need to stay on top of which codes are current and which have been retired alongside their rewards. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of all the Roblox PLS DONATE codes you can still redeem before they expire.

All Valid Roblox PLS DONATE Codes

Listed below is every Roblox code that is still available and valid in PLS DONATE:

Qtn15 : Redeem this code to obtain 15 free Giftbux.

: Redeem this code to obtain 15 free Giftbux. Steak15 : Redeem this code to obtain 15 free Giftbux.

: Redeem this code to obtain 15 free Giftbux. Plsdonatenews10 : Redeem this code to obtain 10 free Giftbux.

: Redeem this code to obtain 10 free Giftbux. Hazem20 : Redeem this code to obtain 20 free Giftbux.

: Redeem this code to obtain 20 free Giftbux. Ggliquate10: Redeem this code to obtain 10 free Giftbux.

Giftbux come in handy for purchasing different types of stands in PLS DONATE, making it a lot easier to differentiate yours from other players. You can visit the shop in-game, which has its own section at the center of the town.

All Expired Codes in Roblox PLS DONATE

The following codes have expired, meaning the rewards they would have been added to your inventory are no longer possible:

There are currently no expired codes in Roblox PLS DONATE

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in PLS DONATE

To collect those free goodies, you’ll have to redeem the codes in-game. Doing so is just as easy as it is in most any other Roblox games:

Launch Roblox and enter PLS DONATE. This will allow you to enter codes specific to this game. Open the Redeem page. Look to the left part of the screen. See all the icons? Select the one that resembles a bag. Type or copy and paste a code and click REDEEM. The codes aren’t case sensitive, meaning it doesn’t matter if you use uppercase or lowercase letters.

With that said and done, you’re now up to date on all the Roblox PLS DONATE codes and how to redeem them. Before you go, did you know Twinfinite has code guides for other Roblox games, too? You can find them using the related article links down below, and might find one for your favorite game!

