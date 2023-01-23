How to Fix Starting Experience Error in Roblox

Image via Roblox Corporations

Just as you were getting ready to relax with your favorite Roblox game, the unthinkable happened: the screen flashed ‘Error Starting Experience’ and booted you. So you try again, three seconds later, and still nothing. You can wait all day for it to sort itself out or you can learn how to fix the Starting Experience error in Roblox all by yourself.

How To Fix ‘Error Starting Experience’ in Roblox

Before you follow along to the steps below, be sure to double-check that Roblox isn’t down right now. If everything looks good, then you can starting fixing Roblox right away, like so:

Play a different game. It’s possible that the game is currently unavailable, regardless of Roblox’s server status. Remember: many Roblox games are made by other players, so play something else and come back to your favorite title later. Refresh the site. Up next is refreshing the site—simple, yet effective. Log out of your account, close the browser, then log back in with a fresh tab. Reboot your modem and router. Another solution is to reboot your modem and or router as it may be linked to a poor connection. At the back of the modem/router, unplug the power cable, wait 60 seconds, then power it back on. Reinstall Roblox. Is your connection just fine? Roblox’s files might be corrupted then, causing the ‘Error Starting Experience’ issue. Uninstall Roblox from your PC and reinstall for a fresh set of files. Add Roblox to your firewall. In your PC’s firewall settings, locate Roblox among the list of installed problems. Depending on your firewall software, look for an option related to changing permissions or settings. Once Roblox is allowed through, it can establish a connection.

With that said and done, you now have everything you need to fix the Starting Experience error in Roblox. It’s one of those errors that’s hard to pinpoint the culprit given the number of possibilities, from server-related to player-related. For more related Roblox content, give a go at any of the links down below.

