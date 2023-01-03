Is There a New Year’s Event 2023 in Roblox Royale High? Answered

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

As is the case each and every year for the last five years, Roblox Royale High was set to receive its New Year’s event 2023 update. Fans of the popular role-play game have been waiting patiently for more information to be announced by developer Callmehbob regarding the much-anticipated New Year’s 2023 event. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering: Is there a New Year’s event 2023 in Roblox Royale High? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!

What Is the New Year’s Event in Roblox Royale High In 2023? Answered

Yes, there is a New Year’s event, but it is quite limited right now. While the Royale High apartments have received a New Year’s 2023 makeover with new decorations and a question card game that you can play with your friends, it’s largely a mini update that is quite disappointing for the Royale High fanbase.

In the past, New Year’s updates in Royale High typically included their own realm, minigames where you could collect limited-edition items, a New Year’s party hat, a unique New Year’s badge, and even a New Year’s ball drop celebration.

From what we can gather, the lack of content in the 2023 New Year’s mini update is due to the developer focusing primarily on a new School update, which is an ongoing project that has been in the works for a long time.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query: Is there a New Year’s event 2023 in Roblox Royale High? For more Roblox-related content, here are other guides like why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Inazuma codes, all Driving Empire codes, all One Fruit Simulator codes, and all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. Alternatively, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.

