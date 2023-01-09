Is Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A an Anime Adaptation of Nier Automata? Answered

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

The Nier series has only a few titles to it, but each has been wildly different from the last. To that end, it might be a little confusing from an outside perspective whether the new anime serves as a game adaptation, or if it furthers the universe with a new story. Here is everything you need to know about whether or not the Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A anime is an adaptation of the Nier Automata video game.

Does Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A Tell the Same Story as the Game?

Nier Automata Ver 1.1A does retell the story from the Nier Automata video game. However, there are extra scenes and details thrown in that will still make watching the anime worth it even to anyone who saw every ending of the 2017 video game.

For anyone who hasn’t played the game, the story is set in the year 5012, after aliens and machine lifeforms decimated the human population. In order to survive, humans fled to the moon to create androids capable of battling their adversaries. The story starts with android 2B being sent to Earth to assist 9S, another android stationed there.

Considering the series is created by Sword Art Online studio A-1 Pictures, those familiar with the game can still enjoy some great action scenes.

This is everything you need to know about whether or not the Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A anime is an adaptation of the Nier Automata video game. Speaking of connected games, we also have a guide related to the connection between Drakengard and Nier.

