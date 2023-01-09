Are Nier & Drakengard Set in the Same Universe? Answered

Image Source: Square Enix

Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A is an anime adaptation of Square Enix’s popular action RPG, and it’s brought in a ton of new viewers and fans of the series. If you’re completely unfamiliar with Nier, there might be a bit of confusion with the game’s timeline and backstory. Here’s what you need to know about Nier and Drakengard and whether they’re set in the same universe and timeline.

Do Nier and Drakengard Share the Same Universe?

The short answer is, yes, Nier and Drakengard are indeed set in the same universe. In fact, we have a full story breakdown here if you really want all the nitty gritty details.

To get into specifics, the stories of Nier Replicant and Nier Automata are set after the events of Ending E of the first Drakengard game. In this ending, Angelus and Caim are transported to modern-day Tokyo where they have a final showdown with the Queen-beast. After defeating her, however, both Angelus and Caim are shot down by fighter pilots.

This results in a dispersion of the White Chlorination Syndrome disease all throughout Tokyo, infecting all humans in the area. To protect their physical bodies, the government launches an experiment to separate human souls from their bodies. New, tougher bodies are created (replicants), while the souls (gestalts) are stored safely elsewhere.

This experiment and the events that follow Drakengard Ending E eventually lead to Nier Replicant, as well as the war between the machine lifeforms and YoRHa androids in Nier Automata.

That’s all you need to know about whether Nier and Drakengard are set in the same universe. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the game and anime series, including A2’s identity, and whether 2B likes 9S.

