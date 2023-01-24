How to Get William Birkin in Dead by Daylight

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

Alongside the Moonlight Burrow event is the Resident Evil x Lunar New Year collection, displaying themed cosmetics for Survivors and one particular Killer. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering how to get the William Birkin set in Dead by Daylight. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest debut.

Where to Find the William Birkin Set in Dead by Daylight

Players can get the William Birkin set in Dead by Daylight by exchanging 1,485 Auric Cells at the in-game store and unlocking the Blight, the only Killer with the option to equip this cosmetic. You can acquire this character with either 500 Auric Cells, 9,000 Iridescent Shards, or from the Descend Beyond Chapter.

For those who have never played the Resident Evil series, William made his debut in the second installment back in 1998. He previously worked for Umbrella Pharmaceuticals as a scientist until he went against the company, resulting in his monstrous mutated form.

If you need more currency to obtain the set in Dead by Daylight, you can obtain 2,250 Auric Cells for $19.99. Alternatively, players can do other methods, such as completing tutorials, daily log-in rewards, opening Super Mystery boxes, and reaching high Prestige levels.

Besides the William Birkin set, the Resident Evil x Lunar New Year collection includes the Ada Wong Lunar Qipao cosmetic and the Jill Valentine Revelations Gear set, which both cost 1,080 Auric Cells.

That does it for our guide on how to get the William Birkin set in Dead by Daylight. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide that explains the game’s cross-play mechanics compatibility.

