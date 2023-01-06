How to Get Tofu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Tofu is a useful sandwich ingredient in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it can even be used in Shiny Power recipes. You’re probably wondering where you can find this vegan diet staple, so here’s everything you need to know on where to get Tofu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get Tofu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tofu is only for sale at Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia, but you need to have five badges to unlock it. Since it’s 260 Pokedollars, you can buy 30 or more servings and save yourself a few trips while out picnicking. Other items like Wasabi and Horseradish are only available here too, so you may want to pick up a few servings of each; after all, these ingredients are used in some Tofu recipes.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you’re shiny hunting for Normal Pokemon, Tofu is important to have on a sandwich because you want Normal Encounter and Normal Sparkling Power. The Ultra Tofu Sandwich gives you Normal Raid Power, which strengthens the connection between Normal-type and this ingredient, but you also get Fighting Encounter Power – pay attention to all the Meal Powers you activate with a sandwich so you can put them all to good use.

That's everything we have on finding Tofu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

