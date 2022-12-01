Where to Find Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Shell Bell is a useful healing item that recovers HP when the Pokemon holding it does damage to a foe: the amount of health restored is 1/8 of the damage dealt, rounded down. You’re probably wondering how you can take advantage of this item, so here’s everything you need to know on where to find Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shell Bell is conveniently available for purchase at Delibird Presents in Levincia, but you can also claim this item as a prize from a Pokemon League rep who is standing outside of a Pokemon Center in South Province (Area Three) after you defeat six trainers in the area.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Be aware that wild Pokemon can steal the item from you and heal themselves with Covet, although it’s returned to your Pokemon after the battle.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

This item is good for offsetting recoil damage from powerful Brave Birds, or enhancing the healing from Drain Punch. The more damage you do, the more you heal with each attack, so give Shell Bell to your strongest attacker to maximize its effectiveness.

That’s everything we have on where to find Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the weirdest new Pokemon designs, are there fossils, and where to catch Wingull.

