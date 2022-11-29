How to Catch Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Wingull is a Water/Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its primary ability is known as Hydration, which cures the Pokemon of any non-volatile status condition if it’s raining. Wingull evolves into Pelipper at level 25, which enhances the Pokemon’s stats and changes its appearance. If you’re wondering how to obtain Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Since Wingull is a water/flying-type Pokemon, trainers can easily find it around the southern coastlines of Paldea, near Porto Marinada and Alfornada. Apart from this, here are a few locations where one can easily find it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

South Paldean Sea

South Province (Area One)

West Paldean Sea

West Province (Area One)

West Province(Area Two)

If you’re planning to battle with Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to electric and rock-type Pokemon. Besides this, the Pokemon resists fire, water, ice, fighting, bug, ground, and steel-type Pokemon.

Wingull Stats and Abilities

Wingull has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Hydration The user heals status conditions when it is raining. Keen Eye The user ignores the opponent’s Evasion boosts and opponents cannot lower the user’s Accuracy. Rain Dish

(Hidden) The user recovers 6.25% HP during Heavy Rain at the end of each turn.

Here are the base stats of the Pokemon:

HP : 40

: 40 Attack : 30

: 30 Defense : 30

: 30 Special Attack : 55

: 55 Special Defense : 30

: 30 Speed : 85

: 85 Total Combat Points: 399

That’s everything you need to know about catching Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

