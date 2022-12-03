Best Great Tusk Nature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Great Tusk is one of the best Paradox Pokemon because it has serious bulk and excellent attack. You’re probably wondering how to best train this Pokemon, so here’s everything you need to know about the best Great Tusk nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Best Nature for Great Tusk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best Great Tusk nature is Jolly because its attack is so high already, and it gets boosted by Protosynthesis. It has a solid Speed stat, and a speed-boosting nature helps take advantage of it. This Pokemon has great Defense and can survive increased priority moves like Extreme Speed and Ice Shard no problem.

This Pokemon’s main weakness is super low Special Defense: Psychic and Moonblast deal serious damage because they’re super effective, and Fire Blast is no fun either. You have high HP and can sometimes survive, so try to fire back and take down a threat.

Great Tusk has a stacked move set: moves like Earthquake and Close Combat hit with STAB, Knock Off is disruptive, and Fire Fang is great against annoying Grass and Bug Pokemon. Headlong Rush, a Ground-type Close Combat, is another option to crank up the damage that doesn’t damage your allies.

That’s everything we have on Great Tusk’s best nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like where to find Rellor, Toedscruel’s weakness, and the version exclusives.

