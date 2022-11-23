What Is Toedscruel’s Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Learn how to take on Toedscruel with these helpful tips.

Toedscruel is the evolved form of Toedscool, a rare Ground/Grass Type pokemon found in the Casseroya Lake region at levels 18. Once you have one, it is important to know what enemies you’ll want to use and avoid using this character against. Here is everything you need to know about what are Toedscruel’s weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Pokemon Are Toedscruel Weak Against? Answered

As a Ground/Grass Type pokemon, Toedscruel’s weaknesses are:

Flying Type moves

Bug Type moves

Fire Type moves

Ice Type moves

Toedscruel takes 4x damage from Ice Type moves and 2x damage from Flying, Bug, and Fire Type moves.

For example, Baxcalibur, Chien-Pao, and Iron Bundle Delibird’s Ice Type moves will do 4x damage against Toedscruel. Likewise, Dragonite, Salamence, and Iron Jugulis Hydreigon’s Flying Type moves will do 2x damage. The same goes for Arcanine and Chi-Yu’s Fire Type moves.

What Pokemon Is Toedscruel Resistant to? Answered

However, Toedscruel is resistant to Rock and Ground Type moves and will take 1/2 damage from Rock Type and Ground Type attacks. Garchomp, Ting-Lu, Great Tusk Donphan, and Iron Treads Donphan’s Ground Type moves will all do half damage against Toedscruel.

Toedscruel is also immune to Electric Type moves. For example, Miraidon, Iron Hands Hariyama, and Iron Thorns Tyranitar’s Electric Type attacks are all ineffective against Toedscruel.

That is everything you need to know about what are Toedscruel’s weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Before you go, be sure to check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, including all new and legendary pokemon in the game.

