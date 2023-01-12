News
GTA Online’s Weapon Rank Requirements Be Gone with Gun Van Arrival; New Railgun in First Rotation
Free Guns in the van, kids.
GTA Online is adding some pretty crazy firepower to the mix this week, as the latest update introduces the Gun Van. While it may not have free candy, this roving weapons, ammo, and armor shop run out the back of a Vapid Speedo is perfect for getting supplies on the go and can be spotted moving through the streets of Los Santos.
Alongside this, you’ll also be able to get your hands on a sick new weapon, the Railgun, which lets you absolutely decimate your foes in just a few shots. Check out the full list of updates down below.
- The all-new Gun Van, featuring discounted rates on top-of-the line weapons, armor, and ammo
- New Weapon, the Railgun
- First Dose Hard Mode Event: running through February 8, completing any First Dose missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty will pay out 1.5X the usual GTA$ and RP, with more rewards as follows:
- Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode to receive the Green Fooliganz livery for the MTL Brickade 6X6
- Complete three different First Dose Missions on Hard Mode to receive the Safari Ranger Livery for the Överflöd Entity MT
- Complete any First Dose Mission on Hard Mode in less than 10 minutes to receive the Speed Demon livery for the Übermacht Cypher
- Complete any First Dose Mission on Hard Mode without dying to receive the Kisama Drifter livery for the Annis 300R
- Double GTA$ and RP on the Community Series featuring a new lineup:
- REDREDRED by BURNUM–DOWN
- Rapid Vapid Rally by Spitfire2205
- gokart Docks race by 0Xenonx0
- {ALEE} Maze Bank Melee by aleeenur
- River-Ratfink by defryc
- Stunt – Blazer Aqua by pizzaaman9780
- = Football Deathrun = by S-PxRxE
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: Grotti Brioso R/A
- This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta
- This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Vapid Dominator ASP, Grotti Furia, Declasse Drift Tampa, Enus Windsor, and Declasse Hotring Sabre
- On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Dinka RT3000 and Truffade Nero
- This Week’s Gun Van Discounts: 45% off the Compact EMP Launcher, GTA+ Members get half off the Combat Shotgun, and more
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Annis ZR350, Obey 10F, and Pfister Comet S2
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for five days in a row for a free Vapid Caracara 4×4
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Dinka Jester RR
- 30% off all Bunkers and their Upgrades and Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Karin Sultan RS, 30% off the Karin Previon, Dinka RT3000, and Vapid Dominator ASP
- Ongoing GTA+ Benefits: Free Acid Lab Upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6×6 and 50% Faster Acid Production Speeds, a Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane and LSIA Hangar A17, 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose Missions, 1.5X GTA$ for Payphone Hits and Assassination Bonuses, free holiday gear, and much more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming before January 25 will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater and a lump sum of GTA$125K for playing anytime this week
Anyone that is looking for more GTA Online-related news can check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below and check back next week for the new update, too.
