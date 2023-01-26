GTA Online Rolls Out the Weeny Issi Rally Car & 2x Rewards in Motor Wars This Week

It’s Thursday, which means that it’s time for another GTA Online update! This week, Rockstar Games puts a heavy emphasis on cars, as players can get their hands on a brand-new vehicle at Luxury Autos and lots of great incentives on races.

That includes celebrating the recent expansion of Downtown Cab Co by offering double the money on Taxi Job Tips and the chance to earn rare items and further GTA$ bonuses available for Taxi Work. You can check out the full list of updates below.

New Vehicle: The Weeny Issi Rally available through February 1

Double GTA$ on Taxi Job Tips and additional Taxi Bonuses: Free Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt for owning a Taxi Complete 1 successful fare during Taxi Work to receive GTA$100,000 Earn GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work and receive an additional GTA$100,000 Additional GTA$100,000 bonus, free Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut Jackets for earning GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work

Final Week of The First Dose Hard Mode Event:

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode to receive the Green Fooliganz livery for the MTL Brickade 6X6

Complete three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode to receive the Safari Ranger Livery for the Överflöd Entity MT

Complete all 6 First Dose missions on Hard Mode to receive an exclusive Pump Shotgun tint

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode in less than 10 minutes to receive the Speed Demon livery for the Übermacht Cypher

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode without dying to receive the Kisama Drifter livery for the Annis 300R

Double GTA$, RP, and Arena Points on the Arena War Series

Double GTA$ and RP on Motor Wars

Only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Free Manor Geo Track Pants for earning GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work Free Manor Geo Hat and Hoodie for earning GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work HSW Test Ride: The new Weeny Issi Rally This week’s HSW Time Trial is between Ron Alternates and Elysian Island

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport: The Pegassi Zentorno, Benefactor Schlagen GT, Declasse Vamos, Schyster Deviant, and Declasse Impaler

The Pegassi Zentorno, Benefactor Schlagen GT, Declasse Vamos, Schyster Deviant, and Declasse Impaler On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The new Weeny Issi Rally and the Principe Deveste Eight

The new Weeny Issi Rally and the Principe Deveste Eight LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Obey Tailgater S, Annis Remus, and Grotti Itali GTO

The Obey Tailgater S, Annis Remus, and Grotti Itali GTO LS Car Meet Prize Ride: win 1 Street Race Series for three days running for a free Vapid Winky

win 1 Street Race Series for three days running for a free Vapid Winky Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah This week’s Gun Van Arsenal: Railgun, Minigun, Military Rifle (40% off), Marksman Rifle, Combat Pistol, Baseball Bat, Knife, 55% off (75% off for GTA+ Members) Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, Grenades and Body Armor

Railgun, Minigun, Military Rifle (40% off), Marksman Rifle, Combat Pistol, Baseball Bat, Knife, 55% off (75% off for GTA+ Members) Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, Grenades and Body Armor 40% off Arena Workshops and all its attendant Upgrades & Modifications

30% off Arena Workshop Vehicle Upgrades

Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Pegassi Zentorno, 30% off the Grotti Itali GTO and Principe Deveste Eight

40% off the Pegassi Zentorno, 30% off the Grotti Itali GTO and Principe Deveste Eight Ongoing GTA+ Benefits: Free Taxi, double GTA$ on Taxi Work, free Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, Lunar New Year Gifts: Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee and Noh Painted Rabbit Mask, complimentary drinks at all bars and nightclubs, and more

Free Taxi, double GTA$ on Taxi Work, free Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, Lunar New Year Gifts: Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee and Noh Painted Rabbit Mask, complimentary drinks at all bars and nightclubs, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming before will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater, GTA$125K, and the Twilight Painted Rabbit Mask just for playing any time this week

Anyone still looking for more great info on GTA: Online can check out all of the related content down below. There, you’ll find lots of features, news, and guides for the game that you’ll surely love.