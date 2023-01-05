GTA Online Features 2x Rewards, Free Flair Gun, & More in This Week’s Update

The holidays may be over, but GTA Online is the gift that keeps on giving, as Rockstar Games has just revealed a boatload of new goodies are coming to the multiplayer version of GTA V. Included with those freebies are a flair gun and lots of incentives attached to your favorite missions.

To be exact, you’ll get double rewards on First Dose Missions, Fooligan Jobs, and much more. The full list of additions coming can be seen right down below.

Triple GTA$ and RP on Freemode Events and Challenges

on Freemode Events and Challenges Double GTA$ and RP on all First Dose missions from Los Santos Drug Wars, Security Contracts, and Issi Classic Races

on all First Dose missions from Los Santos Drug Wars, Security Contracts, and Issi Classic Races 50% Faster Staff Sourcing for Special Cargo

Staff Sourcing for Special Cargo Fooligan Jobs Rewards:

Complete your first Fooligan Job to receive the Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets

Complete 10 Fooligan Jobs to receive the Black Bigness Ski and White Bigness Ski Masks

Complete 25 Fooligan Jobs to receive the LS Smoking Jacket

Buy or own the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade to receive the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt — players who already bought or own the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade will receive this reward, too

— players who already bought or own the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade will receive this reward, too Last Chance for Festive Surprise Rewards:

Take out The Gooch to receive the Gooch Mask

Destroy all 25 Snowmen to receive the Snowman Outfit

Take out your target atop Weazel Plaza to receive the WM 29 Pistol and the Season’s Greetings Finish for the Pistol Mk II

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Bravado Greenwood (Muscle), Declasse Granger 3600LX (SUV), Obey Omnis e-GT (Sport), HVY Nightshark (Off-Road, 25% off) and Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road, 25% off)

The Bravado Greenwood (Muscle), Declasse Granger 3600LX (SUV), Obey Omnis e-GT (Sport), HVY Nightshark (Off-Road, 25% off) and Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road, 25% off) On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom : The Enus Deity (Sedan, 25% off) and Enus Jubilee (SUV)

: The Enus Deity (Sedan, 25% off) and Enus Jubilee (SUV) On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murietta Heights

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The HVY Insurgent

The HVY Insurgent LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Pfister Growler for winning a Street Race Series four days in a row

The Pfister Growler for winning a Street Race Series four days in a row LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Annis Euros (Sport), Armored Karin Kuruma (Sport), and Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle, 25% off)

The Annis Euros (Sport), Armored Karin Kuruma (Sport), and Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle, 25% off) 35% off all Dynasty 8 Real Estate Properties

all Dynasty 8 Real Estate Properties Vehicle Discounts: 25% off the Mammoth Hydra (Plane), the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road), Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle), Enus Deity (Sedan), and HVY Nightshark (Off-Road)

25% off the Mammoth Hydra (Plane), the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road), Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle), Enus Deity (Sedan), and HVY Nightshark (Off-Road) Free Flare Gun

Monthly GTA+ Benefits : Free Acid Lab Upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6×6 and 50% Faster Acid Production Speeds, a Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane and LSIA Hangar A17, 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose Missions, 1.5X GTA$ for Payphone Hits and Assassination Bonuses, free holiday gear, and much more

: Free Acid Lab Upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6×6 and 50% Faster Acid Production Speeds, a Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane and LSIA Hangar A17, 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose Missions, 1.5X GTA$ for Payphone Hits and Assassination Bonuses, free holiday gear, and much more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming before January 25 will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater and a lump sum of GTA$125K for playing anytime this week.

For more GTA Online-related news, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below, and check back next week for the new update, too.