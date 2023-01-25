GoldenEye 007 Fires Its Way Onto Xbox Game Pass & Nintendo Switch Online This Week

Anyone who is old enough to have played the N64 knows that GoldenEye 007 is one of the best games to ever grace the platform. Whether it was the single-player campaign that let you live out your spy dreams or the surprisingly intricate multiplayer, there was something for everyone.

Well, now an entire new generation of fans will get to experience what it is like to play the game – and the pain of going against Oddjob – as the game arrives on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online Expansion on Jan. 27, 2022.

At the moment, there hasn’t been any word on if GoldenEye 007 will also be arriving on PlayStation, as both Nintendo and Microsoft made separate announcements that the game would be arriving. What we do know is that the game will feature it’s classic campaign, as well as the beloved four-player split-screen co-op multiplayer mode that it became known for back in the day.

For those that never played, Golden Eye was originally released back in 1997 by Rare on the Nintendo 64 and was based on the 1995 James Bond film of the same name. The player controls the secret agent in a first-person perspective, as he navigates through an array of levels in order to prevent a criminal organization form using a satellite weapon that would doom the world.

According to the trailer, the entire thing has been faithfully recreated and enhanced, so it should be a completely renovated experience for new and old fans alike.