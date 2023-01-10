Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 Goes Live; Continues MSQ & Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid Series

Patch days for Final Fantasy XIV are always exciting, as they usually bring about plenty of new playable content for players to dive into. Today sees the release of patch 6.3, which not only continues the main story quests, but also continues the Myths of the Realm storyline where players can team up to take on 24-man Alliance Raids.

Just like in prior patch releases, the new Raids will allow players to grind for better armor each week. In addition to that, we’re also getting new quests for the Island Sanctuary, which will let you decorate and customize your island even further. The Island Sanctuary is meant to be a casual mode where you can just hang out in your island leisurely and work on it as you please. As the game develops, we’ll likely see more decorative features get added to it.

Aside from that, new treasure maps have also been added to the game, along with new housing wards for all residential districts. It’s still going to be extremely hellish trying to get housing in FFXIV, especially on congested servers like Balmung, but at least the extra wards will make it a little more accessible to more players.

Final Fantasy XIV is now available on PC and PlayStation.

