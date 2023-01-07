Do Senpai & Nagatoro Kiss in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

Image Source: OLM

The flirty yet antagonistic dynamic between Senpai and his junior in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro has opened the door to all kinds of opportunities for burgeoning romance. While we wait to see the ultimate fate of our star-crossed protagonists, let’s take a quick look back to see whether they’ve ever locked lips. It’s time to find the answer to the question, do Senpai and Nagatoro kiss in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

Have Senpai and Nagatoro Kissed Yet in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

Calm down for a second there, reader! At this point, no, Senpai and Nagatoro have not kissed yet.

With so much of the appeal of Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro centered around their current relationship, a proper kiss would be an absolute gamechanger — and absolutely not something that would be thrown into the manga without serious consideration.

There have been some unreciprocated moments that show encouraging signs, however. Most notably, in chapter 8, Nagatoro rewarded Senpai with a peck on the cheek after he had successfully drawn her likeness. This landmark moment took place right at the very end of season 1, after the credits had rolled for episode 12 (a reminder to always stick around until the final seconds).

If you’re looking for more clues, there was also a daydream sequence that occurred prior to this, when Senpai impressed Nagatoro with his magic. While dressed in full Nekotoro regalia, Nagatoro planted a kiss on the cheek, perhaps serving as a sign of things to come. This was, however, entirely within Senpai’s imagination.

Preventing some unforeseen tonal shift, it is incredibly likely that the pair will connect properly at some point. But for now, you know whether Senpai and Nagatoro kiss in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro. For more content on all things Nagatoro, check out our guides on what Senpai’s name is and whether or not Senpai and Nagatoro get together, as well as the links to more of our articles below!

