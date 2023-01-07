Do Senpai & Nagatoro End Up Together in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

Image Source: OLM

The relationship between a senpai and their kohai can be complicated and fragile. The mentorship of the former can prove critical to a high school experience, and yet, sometimes, said kohai is kind of a lunatic. Such is the case for these students, and the most burning question on everyone’s lips is… do Senpai and Nagatoro end up together in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

Do Senpai and Nagatoro Become a Couple in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro?

As of this point, no, Senpai and Nagatoro are not an official couple in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro. The manga is still ongoing at this stage, and with so much of the story’s narrative being driven by the unique dynamic between the main characters, any potential relationship would surely herald the end of the series.

Potential seeds of an eventual romance have been planted throughout the manga and the anime, so it is reasonable to expect that, before we reach the conclusion, a confession may be made one way or the other. Whether this would be in the final chapters, or if this would be explored further, is completely unknown. Again, there is a chance that the manga pulls the rug out from under us, and never brings the pair together at all.

Nanashi, the mangaka behind Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro, is surely aware of fans’ longing to see true love win out, though it is worth noting that he may not necessarily be influenced by this pressure.

In a 2021 interview with Anime Corner where he was asked whether he has ever been inspired to make changes based on the ideas of others, Nanashi stated, “In regards to ‘Nagatoro-san’, I don’t think that happened too much. Of course, there are times when I get inspired by someone else’s ideas, but it was the complete opposite with ‘Nagatoro-san’ because I tried to avoid any external influences. I’m always trying my best to create something uniquely appealing like with ‘Nagatoro-san’.”

By this stage, it is likely that Nanashi knows exactly how he intends for his story to end. The rest of us will just have to wait in eager anticipation!

So although we don’t yet know whether or not Senpai and Nagatoro end up together in Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro, we can at least enjoy their hectic dynamic in the meantime. For more on the beleaguered Senpai, check out our other content on Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro below, or our guides on topics like what Senpai’s name is.

