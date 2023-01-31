Dead Space Fans Have Translated an Indecipherable Message That May Tease a Return to Tau Volantis

Image Source: EA

Despite being labeled a remake, the recently released Dead Space Remake is nearly identical to the title that threw players into a futuristic horror story like no other. Players assume the role of Isaac Clarke, who must battle the monstrosities roaming the depths of the USG Ishimura in what unravels to become a much larger conspiracy.

That said, Motive Studio has carefully reworked core pieces of the game for a much more seamless and nuanced experience, especially regarding Dead Space’s narrative. Upon completing the main story, New Game Plus opens up a new world of replayability and seemingly a whole new bevy of text logs, with one Reddit user discovering a text log reference to the much-maligned Dead Space 3.

**Beware, there will be minor spoilers referencing Dead Space 3.**

After a bit of translation, Reddit user GingyYoutube discovered a possible reference to Tau Volantis, the tundra, and homeworld of the Marker Isaac Clarke and his remaining allies traveled to in their battle against the Necromorphs. The text references those “dressed in white,” which many of the replies believe serve as a reference to the oracles from Dead Space 2, whose purpose remains a mystery despite being featured in Dead Space 2’s DLC and some of the comics.

Much of the rest of the translation of the text log is up in the air, yet it does build ample excitement for a possible revisit to the future entries that made up the Dead Space series. With Motive Studio seemingly full of ideas on what’s next, likely, Isaac’s story is far from over.

Related Posts