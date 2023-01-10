Best PS5 Co-op Games to Play in 2023

Sony’s brand new PS5 console released at the tail-end of 2020, and already there are quite a few quality co-op games to check out with your friends. If you’re looking for something to play with other people, here are our picks for the best PS5 co-op games you can play right now.

Overwatch 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 made a huge comeback in 2022 with a change to the 5v5 format, as well as a handful of new heroes who help to make the meta feel more diverse. The game certainly didn’t launch without its fair share of issues, such as the battle pass controversy and your usual launch day woes, but there’s just no denying that Overwatch 2’s core gameplay has continued to be as enjoyable as ever.

The PvP side of things is already looking pretty solid, and the future of Overwatch 2 also looks bright as there’s still the PvE content to look forward to.

Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware

Elden Ring is probably best experienced as a single-player game, but hear me out, it’s fantastic as a co-op experience as well.

FromSoft made some huge improvements to the multiplayer aspect of the game, allowing players to refresh their healing flasks a little more easily, and to continue exploring the open-world together even after defeating various mini-bosses. Sure, The Lands Between feel a lot more immersive if you’re exploring it alone, but most things are just more fun with friends, and the same can be said for Elden Ring.

Borderlands

Image Source: 2K

Borderlands 3 is the perfect co-op game to just kick back with after a long day. The story is easy to absorb, the gunplay is fantastic, and best of all, the game has also been enhanced for the PS5. And if you already bought the PS4 version, you get a free upgrade on Sony’s new console.

Not only are the menus way snappier on PS5, but the load times are also thankfully improved, and Borderlands 3 also makes use of the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on the DualSense controller for a much more immersive experience. If you’re playing this game on consoles, the PS5 version is definitely the best one to go with.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is also available now, adding a DND spin on the looter shooter formula to help shake things up. You really can’t go wrong with either game if you’re just looking for a fun shooter to enjoy with your friends.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the latest iteration of Activision’s popular first-person shooter series. Taking place during a modern-day setting, the combat and gunplay definitely feels way more grounded and realistic than the futuristic settings of entries like Infinite Warfare.

And, of course, Modern Warfare II is also a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a fun co-op game to play with friends. The tried and true classic multiplayer modes are back, as is Warzone with its 2.0 iteration, which features a much larger and more open environment for you to explore. As always, Warzone 2.0 is a great test of co-op and teamwork, and is one of the better battle royale games on the market. This is one of the best co-op games on the PS5 right now.

It Takes Two

Image Source: Hazelight Studios

Developed by Hazelight Studios and created by Josef Fares, best known for creating A Way Out, It Takes Two is yet another two-player co-operative game that requires you and another person to be in lockstep with each other to solve various environmental puzzles to progress.

The game begins with a young girl coping with her parents’ impending divorce, and she somehow manages to turn them into little puppets that must then find a way to navigate through her mental obstacles and make it back to the real world.

The narrative is simple yet engaging, and the best part is that only one person has to actually purchase the game. The second player will then be able to join in via the Friend Pass system without having to pay a single cent.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Image Source: Media Molecule

One of the big launch titles for the PS5, Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes players back to the world of LittleBigPlanet. Except instead of creating your own unique levels and seeing what other players have to offer online, you now take control of Sackboy through a series of challenging platforming levels.

Don’t let the cuteness and charm fool you; Sackboy: A Big Adventure can get pretty damn tough towards the end, and you’ll need to work especially well with your co-op partner to solve environmental puzzles to finish out the game.

Nioh

Image Source: Team Ninja

While both Nioh games are very immersive and probably best-experienced solo, they can also make for pretty fun co-op experiences. Especially as you get further into these games and the levels get tougher, it might be wise to bring a friend with you to help you out.

Just like in the Souls games, your co-op partner will automatically depart once you’ve beaten the boss of a particular area, but you can always re-summon them again once you enter the next area. Likewise, it can also be very rewarding to join other players’ games and help them out with their own bosses as well. Everyone gets loot and rewards, and it’s a win-win situation.

Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny will never die, of that I am sure. Ever since Bungie’s departure from Activision, the game has become more catered to the hardcore fan base, but that doesn’t mean that newer or more casual players can’t jump in and have fun with it too.

Destiny 2 has also gone free-to-play, allowing new players to quickly get started and check out its campaign offerings. The expansions are paid, and there are a few weapons and gear pieces that are locked behind the season pass, but even just the F2P content is enough to entertain you and your fireteam for hours on end.

You can go on patrols together, take out Lost Sectors, attempt the Strike Playlist, and then tackle the raids once you’re geared up enough.

Genshin Impact

Image Source: miHoYo

Genshin Impact became a huge hit the second it released late last year. Indeed, it’s now become one of the biggest and most popular free-to-play gacha games on the market with a pretty diverse cast of characters, all equipped with their own unique playstyles.

Admittedly, there isn’t quite enough PvE content in Genshin Impact that would allow you to just play co-op for hours and hours like some of the other games we’ve listed here. However, you can still fight bosses together to help each other out, grind for materials together, and clear dungeons.

Don’t forget that Genshin Impact is constantly getting new updates with seasonal events as well, and these usually come with new activities that you can attempt in co-op. All in all, Genshin is a great game to keep on your hard drive, as there’s always a little bit to do every day with your friends.

Final Fantasy XIV

Image Source: Square Enix

While it’s not exactly your traditional co-op game, Final Fantasy XIV is a fantastic MMORPG that can be enjoyed solo or in a party. And of course, it’s best experienced with a friend or three.

The early story dungeons are fairly easy to breeze through, but the late-game ones, along with the endgame raids are always a blast to tackle in a party. Even outside of combat instances, Eorzea is an immersive world full of other activities you can check out with your friends

Evil Dead: The Game

Image Source: Saber Interactive

Evil Dead: The Game is a wonderful video game iteration of Sam Raimi’s iconic horror series. The campiness is there, as is the chaotic gameplay that you’d expect from a game that’s all about fighting Deadites with a chainsaw arm.

Players can take control of various iconic Evil Dead characters and go up against a Kandarian Demon in a 4v1 multiplayer mode. Survivors must gather clues to find the Necronomicon and the Kandarian Dagger, while the Demon is tasked with harassing them as much as possible and trying to impede their progress.

And that does it for our list of best PS5 co-op games you can play in 2022. Of course, there are more games to look forward to as the year goes on, so rest assured that we’ll be updating this list as they release.

Related Posts