How to Make Log Stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

After a long wait, Animal Crossing New Horizons is finally available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch. While it might not seem like it on the surface, there’s actually a ton of different things to do as you’re beginning your new life on the deserted island. Here’s how to get log stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How To Get Log Stakes in Animal Crossing

Log stakes are a DIY Recipe you get very early on in the game, and they can be used as furniture to be placed around the house or the island as you wish. To make them, you’ll need to use Tom Nook’s workbench in the Resident Services tent, or craft a DIY crafting table of your own.

The log stakes recipe isn’t demanding at all, and only requires three pieces of regular wood, which you can get by whacking away at trees with an axe. There are three different kinds of wood: regular, hardwood, and softwood. You want the regular wood, which is a light brown color, but not to be confused with the yellowish hues of the softwood. Once you have enough wood, head back to the crafting table and get your log stakes.

Using Log Stakes

The stakes can be used to fence off certain areas on your island, allowing you to decorate your property and have designated areas for various functions that you might have in mind. They’ll also be required in the game later on, as Tom Nook begins the bridge construction project and tasks you with kitting out houses for any new villagers you’ve invited back to your island.

Just like any other piece of furniture, you can access your crafted log stakes from your inventory, then set them down anywhere on the island.

To recap, here’s how to get log stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Find a workbench or use a simple crafting table. Gather three pieces of wood by hacking the trees with an axe. Craft the stakes using three pieces of wood each.

That’s all you need to know about how to get log stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Be sure to search for Twinfinite or check our guide wiki for more tips and information on the game.

